Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling party’s presidential candidate, has conceded defeat in Ghana’s 2024 elections and congratulated former President John Mahama.

In a concession speech delivered on Sunday, Mr Bawumia, the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that internal data from his party indicates that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has secured victory in both the presidential and parliamentary polls.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the presidential election was conducted nationwide on Saturday. However, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has yet to officially announce the final results.

The collation process is still ongoing across the country, but tension has been building since, as officials of both parties have been making inflammatory comments through press briefings. This concession speech more or less quelled the tension.

“Let me say that the data from our own internal collation of the election results indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama has won the presidential election decisively,” Mr Bawumia said.

“The NDC has also won the parliamentary election. Even though we await final collation of a number of seats, I believe ultimately these will not change the outcome.”

“I am making this concession speech before the official announcement by the Electoral Commission to avoid further tension and preserve the peace of our country,” he added.

While thanking his supporters and party members, he added that the business community needs to see Ghana as a peaceful country.

“It is important that the world investor community continues to believe in the peaceful and democratic character of Ghana,” he added. “The people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility.”

Mr Mahama has successfully staged a comeback after two consecutive defeats. He lost the elections in 2016 and 2020.

Aside from Mr Mahama’s return, Ghana is on course to have its first female vice-president. Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a 73-year-old former Minister of Education, is on the verge of making history.

The official announcement is expected to be made by the Electoral Commission of Ghana, although the concession speech renders the final pronouncement a mere formality.

