The remains of 17 military personnel killed in the Okuama community in Delta State on 14 March have arrived at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, for burial.

The bodies, which arrived at about 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, were conveyed by the Military Ambulance Emergency vehicles and FCT Ambulance Emergency services, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu is being awaited by top government functionaries and top military echelons from various formations across the country currently on ground to pay last respects to the fallen heroes.

Also, distraught family members and relatives of the slain personnel as well as wives of other military officers were also on the ground.

NAN recalls that the troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on peace mission to Okuama Community, were surrounded and killed by some irate youth in the community.

The incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

The personnel comprised one Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain, and 13 soldiers.

The officers are Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion, Lt. Col. A.H Ali; Maj S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj D.E Obi (N/14395) and c (N/16348).

The soldiers are SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); and LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290).

They also include LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).

(NAN)

