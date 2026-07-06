The Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Ayo Omotayo, has clarified his assertion that a “Berom militia” was responsible for the recent attacks on the institute in Kuru, Jos.

Mr Omotayo stated that his comments were not intended to stigmatise the Berom ethnic group, as security agencies have confirmed arrests in connection with the attacks. In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he revealed that he had received repeated phone calls from individuals claiming to be Berom militia members, who threatened to reclaim what they described as ancestral land around the NIPSS facility unless compensation was paid.

“I received several calls from people claiming to be Berom militias. They threatened that if compensation were not paid, they would come for their land,” he said. “Each time, I pleaded with them and assured them that the issue of compensation would be addressed through due process.”

Mr Omotayo emphasised that the land on which NIPSS is situated was acquired nearly five decades ago and that he holds no authority over compensation decisions. He acknowledged, however, that grievances raised by host communities may be legitimate, particularly claims that some landowners were not adequately compensated, and stated that such concerns should be addressed transparently by relevant government authorities.

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He described the backlash following his remarks during an appearance on Arise Television as unfortunate, adding that it was never his intention to portray the Berom people as violent or lawless. “The Berom people are peaceful, friendly and hospitable,” he said.

“NIPSS values its long-standing relationship with its host communities and remains committed to peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.”

Arrests confirmed, probe left to security agencies

Mr Omotayo confirmed that arrests had been made following the attempted attack on the institute, but emphasised that the matter is being handled entirely by security agencies. “Yes, arrests have been made,” he said.

“But I did not announce them, and I am not involved in the investigation. The security agencies are handling everything concerning arrests and prosecution.” He added that security authorities have advised NIPSS officials to refrain from public comments while investigations are ongoing.

The director-general also disclosed that some individuals had urged him to publicly name Fulani actors pur the incident — narrative he described as inconsistent with the information available to investigators. “Some people wanted me to come out and mention the Fulani as the perpetrators,” he said. “That would have been irresponsible and contrary to what the security agencies are finding.”

Community engagement and apology

Mr Omotayo reiterated his apology to Berom leaders and residents who felt offended by his earlier remarks, describing the misunderstanding as regrettable. He noted that since assuming office, NIPSS has prioritised cordial relations with host communities, including sustained engagement with the Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO).

He cited several community-focused interventions, including the donation of books and sanitary towels to female pupils, the construction of classroom blocks, and, most recently, a collaboration to develop information technology skills among youths in host communities.

Mr Omotayo also emphasised his respect for traditional institutions, stating that he regards the Gbong Gwom Jos, Gyang Buba, as a father figure and would do nothing to tarnish the image of the Berom people. “I have always respected the Gbong Gwom, His Majesty Gyang Buba, and the Berom nation. I would never intentionally say or do anything to damage their image,” he said.

Security agencies deny Fulani link

Meanwhile, security sources have reported that troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) arrested two suspects in the Trade Centre area of Jos South Local Government Area in connection with the 2 July attempted attack on the NIPSS facility.

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A senior security official told PREMIUM TIMES that neither the two suspects arrested nor those killed during the incident were Fulani, adding that details would be made public upon the conclusion of investigations. “The investigation is still ongoing,” the official said. “We will make our findings public at the appropriate time.”

Military authorities have yet to issue an official statement announcing formal charges. Security has since been reinforced around the NIPSS complex, with increased patrols and surveillance operations to protect the institution and surrounding communities. While some Berom leaders have welcomed Mr Omotayo’s clarification and apology, they have urged public officials and the media to exercise caution and sensitivity in public communication as investigations into the Kuru incident continue.