Aristotle once warned that “Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.” Today, one must ask: Have Nigerians reached that threshold? A popular saying captures the national dilemma: “Nigerians are too tolerant. Push them to the wall, and instead of fighting back, they will pass through the wall.”

This tragic resilience, admirable yet dangerous, has enabled decades of misrule, corruption, and moral decay. And now, as 2027 approaches, the nation stands before what may be its final opportunity to reclaim its destiny.

A Vision of a Nation in Ruins

In July 2020, I awoke from a night vision that left a heavy burden on my heart. I saw a Nigerian neighbourhood reduced to a wasteland, desolate, abandoned, and ravaged. Shops were emptied. Roads were waterlogged, refuse‑littered, smelly, and flooded with human blood. Buildings stood rickety and broken. People wandered aimlessly in fear and hunger. It was a scene reminiscent of Mogadishu at the height of war.

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That vision was not merely a nightmare, it was a warning. As William Federer said, “The story of the future is written in the past.” And Carl Sandburg added, “When a nation goes down, one condition may always be found: they forgot where they came from.” Indeed, Nigerians have forgotten their history, and in doing so, have lost their sense of direction.

2027: A Date With Destiny

As the day of reckoning approaches, the day Nigerians will choose their next leader, I write with deep concern and passionate appeal. I write to your conscience, that inner compass God placed in every human being to guide decisions. 2027 is not just another election year. It is your last chance to rescue a sinking ship.

Your children, many of whom have never tasted the pleasantness of Nigeria’s past, are now burdened with hopelessness, poverty, and shrinking opportunities.

Nigeria remains one of the world’s richest nations in potential, yet one of the worst places to fulfil destiny.

Why? Because righteousness has taken flight, in the church and in the society. Politicians have become agents of darkness. The church, which should be the light, has been compromised. Many spiritual leaders now dine with mammon, fraternize with corrupt politicians, and even engage in occult practices hidden from millions of unsuspecting Christians. A nation cannot rise above the morality of its leaders, both political and spiritual.

Freedom Must Be Fought For

Former US President Ronald Reagan once reminded his people: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction… If we do not fight for it, we will spend our sunset years telling our children what it was once like when men were free.” That is the spirit Nigerians must embrace. To fight for the future of your children. To reject ethno‑religious bigotry. To choose a leader whose values you would want your children to emulate.

For decades, Nigerians have been victims of two powerful weapons: poverty and ignorance. Poverty is the most potent tool in the hands of wicked leaders. Hitler used it. Stalin used it. African despots use it. Nigerian elites use it.

The recent currency swap fiasco was not an accident, it was a calculated move to weaken citizens ahead of elections, making them vulnerable to financial inducements. But you hold the ace. If you resist inducements, unite with one voice, and vote with conscience, Nigeria’s sun can rise again.

A Nation Losing Its Memory

Milan Hubl once wrote: “The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory.” Arthur Schlesinger added: “When a nation loses its history, it becomes whatever people say it is, and usually the loudest and angriest voices win.”

This is Nigeria today.

A nation with deep cultural roots, brilliant minds, and vast natural resources, reduced to a caricature of its former glory. The corrupt elite have successfully reprogrammed millions to accept abnormality as normality, poverty as prosperity, propaganda as truth, and oppression as governance. This is the classic playbook of totalitarian states.

Edward Bernays defined propaganda as “the intelligent manipulation of the masses.” Dr. Erwin Lutzer warned that “propaganda can change the direction of a nation.” Joseph Goebbels used it to hypnotize an entire generation of Germans. Today, Nigerian politicians use the same tools, lies, gaslighting, and psychological warfare, to keep citizens subdued.

The Tyranny of Poverty

Poverty is not just an economic condition, it is a psychological weapon. It brings with it fear, timidity, low self‑esteem, and loss of dignity. A poor man becomes easy prey for any “dealer”, not leader, who throws crumbs at him. Poverty shuts down critical thinking. It destroys the ability to discern truth from nonsense. As Richard Terrell said: “When you create a critical mass of people who cannot discern between truth and nonsense, you have a society ready to fall for any leader.” This is why Nigeria keeps recycling wicked leaders. This is why the cycle of evil persists. This is why the nation remains trapped.

The Collapse of Values

Nations do not fail because they lack resources. They fail because they lack values. They fail when dealers replace leaders. Nigeria is failing because righteousness has collapsed. The church has lost its prophetic voice. Pastors have traded consecration for political patronage. Judges sell justice to the highest bidder. Politicians loot without shame. Citizens embrace tribalism over truth. And when evil reigns, judgment follows.

The Only Path to National Restoration

There is no human remedy for Nigeria without a return to righteousness. Not positive confessions. Not endless prayers. Not fasting marathons. Righteousness is practical. It is politicians refusing to rig elections. It is judges refusing to sell judgments. It is pastors refusing occult alliances. It is citizens embracing justice, equity, fairness, and truth. Only then can nation‑building begin.

As Scripture says:

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” — Proverbs 14:34

The Final Appeal

People often ask me to speak about solutions. But where do we begin? The truth is simple: the church must repent, and the remnants of Nigerians with living consciences must unite.

Transformation must start from the home. Parents whose consciences are still alive must awaken the consciences of their children, teaching truth, modelling truth, and living truth. In our classrooms and lecture halls, lecturers and teachers must quietly ignite a moral reawakening by speaking truth to their students and stirring their sense of responsibility. A national rebirth can only emerge from a united remnant. Those whose consciences have been buried under ethno‑religious bigotry and political fanaticism cannot lead this movement. Their hearts are too compromised to recognize truth.

And to the church, especially its leaders, if they truly serve the God of Scripture, they must return to Him. They must repent, restitute, and rebuild their ministries on righteousness. They must teach believers their personal responsibility in nation‑building, instead of encouraging them to pray for God to fix a nation they themselves keep destroying by voting in corrupt leaders. Only in such a renewed spiritual atmosphere can we unite in prayer to tear down the evil altars sustaining the national spell of docility.

“And He will destroy on this mountain the covering cast over all people, and the veil spread over all nations.” — Isaiah 25:7

The spirit of docility does not leave a nation overnight. It took decades to settle; it may take time to uproot. But whether Nigeria remains one nation or eventually restructures along regional lines, no system will work if the people remain docile.

A regional government filled with passive citizens will be just as dysfunctional as a united Nigeria with passive citizens.

For Nigeria to progress, the national spirit of docility must be broken and expelled. Only awakened consciences can build a nation that works.

Nigerians, 2027 is your date with destiny. Do not blow it. Do not trade your future for temporary relief. Do not believe the “official truth”, for as Lord Acton said, “Official truth is not actual truth.”

Your leaders do not love you. You are a tool in their hands.

Choose a leader whose integrity, competence, and values stand above ethnic and religious sentiments. Choose a leader whose life you would want your children to emulate.

This is your last chance to rewrite the story of your nation. Your last chance to break the cycle of darkness. Your last chance to reclaim your future. The power is in your hands.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele