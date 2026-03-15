The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released the timetable for its nationwide congresses ahead of the party’s National Convention.

This is contained in a statement by the National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, and the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said that the polling unit and ward congresses would hold on 7 April, followed by local government area congresses on 9 April and state congresses on 11 April.

It disclosed that the process would culminate in the party’s National Convention scheduled for 14 April.

The party advised members interested in contesting vacant positions to obtain and submit the relevant nomination or expression of interest forms through the official ADC website.

“This process forms part of the party’s constitutional responsibility to renew its leadership structures across all levels of the organisation, culminating in the national convention.

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“The approved timetable is as follows: Polling Unit and Ward Congresses, April 7 2026, local government, April 9, State, April 11, and national convention, April 14, 2026.

“Forms and further information are available via the official ADC website, www.adc.org.ng,” the statement said.

It urged members nationwide to participate in the process and conduct themselves in accordance with the constitution, guidelines, and democratic values of the ADC.

(NAN)