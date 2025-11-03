The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, has warned human rights activist and the publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore to avoid any protest over the ongoing demolitions in Oworonshoki, near the Third Mainland Bridge.

Mr Jimoh, who addressed journalists at the bridge on Monday, said the police had deployed personnel massively to prevent disruption and safeguard critical national infrastructure.

“As you can see, there’s a massive operational deployment. This is to protect lives and property and to secure the Third Mainland Bridge. The bridge is vital to our economy and the daily survival of Lagos residents,” he said.

He explained that the command had received actionable intelligence on possible disruptions and acted promptly to forestall breakdown of order.

“If anyone had succeeded in carrying out any incident here, it would have been disastrous. We cannot allow that. Blocking the bridge, which serves millions daily, is not acceptable,” Mr Jimoh said.

The commissioner warned that any attempt to obstruct movement on the bridge would be treated as criminal activity.

“We have deployed our men at entry points and key locations like Adeniji Adele and Oworonshoki to prevent any group from converging or splitting into smaller disruptive cells,” he said.

“Such actions are criminal in nature, and we advise people to stay out of it. The police will respond firmly—but within the law—to prevent unnecessary hardship for other Nigerians.”

He also cited structural safety concerns, warning that blocking the bridge could endanger commuters.

“Bridges are designed for moving vehicles, not stationary ones. Creating a stationary load can pose serious structural threats. We cannot and will not allow that,” he added.

Mr Jimoh assured residents that the police presence on the bridge would continue to ensure smooth traffic and protect public infrastructure.

“This is the heart of Lagos. Our duty is to keep it safe and functional. We appeal to the public to go about their normal business and avoid any unlawful assembly or blockage,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES observed heavy police deployment around Iyana-Oworo and other convergence points on Monday morning, with patrol vehicles stationed at major access routes to the bridge.

Residents had planned to stage a protest over recent demolitions in Oworonshoki but the heavy security presence appeared to have stalled the action.

Background

Residents of Oworonshoki had earlier postponed a protest over the demolitions after warnings from the Lagos Police Command that participants could face arrest.

Abdulaziz Olamide, General Secretary of the Take It Back Movement, told PREMIUM TIMES in October that the demonstration was suspended to restrategise.

The police and the statement governemnt have defended the demolitions, describing the cleared structures as illegal buildings and criminal hideouts, while rights activists—including human rights lawyer Femi Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)—have accused the Lagos State Government of violating a subsisting court injunction restraining further demolitions.

Residents allege that the demolitions, which often take place at night, have displaced many families without adequate compensation.

The demolitions form part of Lagos State’s urban renewal drive, which has also seen the removal of shanties and illegal stalls under several bridges across the city.

While government officials insist the actions are meant to reclaim public spaces and enhance security, critics say they are worsening homelessness and hardship among low-income residents.

Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu on Sunday urged the state to pursue urban renewal that protects residents, reflecting growing calls for development with compassion in Africa’s largest city.