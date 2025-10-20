An educationist, Ademola Adeyemi-King, says the rising unemployment among Nigerian graduates is not just a result of limited job opportunities but a deeper issue.

Mr Adeyemi-King, founder of AHDEM Education, says most degree holders lack the digital and AI-driven skills required in today’s workplace.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adeyemi-King explained that although many universities still focus on theory-based education, industries are evolving rapidly under the influence of technology, automation, and artificial intelligence. He said this is creating a widening gap between academic qualifications and employability.

“Our education system remains largely knowledge-based rather than skills-based. Many students graduate knowing what to think but not how to apply their knowledge in fast-changing digital environments,” he said, noting that innovators are now using technology, mentorship, and AI tools to turn education into employability.

Mr Adeyemi-King emphasised that the future will reward creativity, adaptability, and digital fluency far more than rote memorisation.

He added that parents must stop preparing their children for the world they grew up in and instead allow them to experiment with technology without fear of failure, as innovation often begins through such experiences.

“Let’s raise a generation of problem solvers who see technology not as a threat but as a tool for impact. If we do this right, Africa’s youth won’t just be employable; they’ll be unstoppable,” he noted.

Artificial intelligence

Mr Adeyemi-King, whose company defines AI-powered jobs within the Nigerian context, maintained that cost, access, and mindset remain major barriers preventing young people from acquiring AI and digital skills.

He highlighted that AI-powered jobs are not restricted to coders or data scientists but increasingly include everyday roles being reshaped by artificial intelligence.

Mr Adeyemi-King further noted that many young people still perceive AI as something distant from their daily lives, a complex and elite field, rather than a practical tool they can apply.

“Cost and access are real issues, but they can be overcome through low-data platforms, mobile learning, and partnerships with local hubs. What truly unlocks progress is a shift in mindset, from being passive consumers of technology to becoming active creators.

“Once that mental barrier is broken, young Nigerians quickly prove how resourceful and innovative they can be. From customer service agents using AI chatbots to marketers leveraging data tools for insights, AI is quietly becoming a co-worker across sectors,” he added.

Mr Adeyemi-King advised young people to begin preparing for hybrid roles that blend creativity, problem-solving, and technology, such as AI-assisted content creation, digital product design, customer experience automation, and data-driven business analysis.

He noted that these roles do not necessarily require a degree in computer science but rather curiosity, digital literacy, and the ability to apply technology to real-world challenges.

Transformation

Mr Adeyemi-King further stated that he had trained numerous individuals and witnessed remarkable transformations.

He said he had watched teenagers transform from shy individuals into confident digital entrepreneurs and corporate employees into AI champions within their organisations.

Speaking on the transformation he had observed while training young people, he said: “One story that stands out is that of a teenage girl from a rural town who joined our AI literacy programme. Within months, she began earning an income designing graphics using AI tools, enough to support her family.

“Another remarkable case was a mid-sized property company that reduced customer response times by 60 per cent after their staff completed our AI adoption training. These stories prove that digital transformation isn’t a buzzword; it’s a lived reality when people are given the right tools and mindset.”

He further stated that Nigeria needs a national strategy that integrates AI literacy into the education system from secondary schools upwards to build an AI-ready workforce on a large scale.

Mr Adeyemi-King added that the Nigerian government should work hand-in-hand with public–private partnerships to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

“For instance, policies can encourage SMEs to invest in AI upskilling while partnerships with EdTech firms like ours can deliver affordable and localised training.

Additionally, incentives for startups working in the AI and digital learning space would help accelerate innovation. The goal is a coordinated ecosystem where policy, technology, and education work together to make AI a national advantage,” he said.