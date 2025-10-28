The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) has announced it will deploy more infrastructure across the oil and gas value chain, and also overhaul existing downstream assets nationwide as part of the steps to strengthen strategic partnerships in that segment of the petroleum industry.

Bayo Ojulari, the chief executive officer of the government-owned oil and gas company, made the disclosure during the 2025 OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week in Lagos, according to a statement issued by the corporation on Monday.

“At NNPC, we are committed to deploying additional infrastructure across the oil and gas value chain while revamping our existing downstream infrastructure nationwide,” Mr Ojulari said, according to a document issued by Chief Corporate Communications Officer Andy Odey on behalf of the company.

“These assets will be accessible to partners seeking to store and transport products, supporting strategic alliances and collaboration in the downstream sector.”

The CEO, who was represented by the executive vice president, downstream, Mumuni Dagazau, said competition is no longer enough to drive efficiency. Instead, operators must adopt collaboration, sustainability and resilience as new standards for achieving success.

He attributed the sector’s growth to a mix of strategic policies, fiscal incentives and transparent regulatory frameworks, particularly the Petroleum Industry Act.

The growth, he said, has made new skill sets and investments important in promising areas like liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas and mini-LNG projects.

He enjoined conference participants to explore challenges and opportunities as a key to transforming energy systems into profitable and sustainable models, developing cross-sector partnerships beyond traditional competition and creating business models and technologies that enhance decarbonisation, while driving economic growth.

The shift from the government control of the downstream sector to private-sector involvement, driven by deregulation, is spurring investment and expansion, enhancing efficiency and competitiveness.

Last Thursday, the Senate announced the bid to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the ongoing challenges facing the sector, aiming to identify bottlenecks and propose lasting solutions.