Nigeria’s Super Falcons are through to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a hard-fought 1–1 draw with Benin Republic in Abeokuta on Tuesday, sealing a 3–1 aggregate victory to book their place in Morocco.

The match at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena was more tense than expected.

The visitors gave the African champions a proper test, but the Falcons’ quality and composure ensured there was no late drama to spoil their return to home soil.

Coach Justine Madugu made only one change from the first-leg lineup, with Afolabi marshaling the midfield, while Asisat Oshoala was elected to lead the attack.

Nigeria started confidently and took control of possession early, pressing Benin high and forcing mistakes in their own half.

Their patience paid off in the 12th minute through when defender Ashleigh Plumptre rose highest to meet Esther Okoronkwo’s precise cross, heading powerfully past the Benin goalkeeper.

The goal, Plumptre’s first since returning from injury, gave the Falcons a 3–0 aggregate cushion and seemed to settle nerves around the ground.

But Benin, who showed flashes of resilience in the first leg, refused to fold. They fought back bravely and found an equaliser on the hour mark after a moment of defensive lapse from Nigeria’s backline. That goal, however, was not enough to threaten the Falcons’ overall control of the tie.

The rest of the game saw Nigeria manage possession with maturity. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade dictated tempo from

midfield, while Oshoala and Okoronkwo kept Benin’s defenders occupied with their movement up front.

Chiamaka Nnadozie made key saves to preserve the draw as the Falcons calmly saw out the remaining minutes.

The result means Nigeria advances to the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, where they will defend the title they won earlier in the year.

The qualification also extends the team’s impressive record as the only nation to appear in every edition of the tournament since its inception.