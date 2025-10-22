To our valued readers and Management of Kingswill Specialist Hospital, I Blessing Oladunjoye and BONews Service hereby apologise and retract our inaccurate and damaging publication against Kingswill Specialist Hospital with business premises in FESTAC Lagos published in our article captioned; “Investigation-Inside the Murky Waters of Surrogacy and the Rise of Baby Factories in Nigeria by Blessing Oladunjoye-July 29, 2023” which was published in BONews Service on 29th July, and 5th August, 2023, in Sahara Reporters on 29th July, 2023 and in Premium Times on 29th July, 2023 and 5th August, 2023 regarding alleged unethical surrogacy practices of Kingswill Specialist Hospital.

Our said article contains false and unverified facts about the hospital. We retract the following false claims made in that article against the hospital;

Our claim in the article/publication that the Kingswill Specialist hospital is operating illegally and is not accredited with relevant regulatory agencies, such as the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFFAMMA), is false.

Our claim that Kingswill Specialist Hospital is an illegal outfit that runs a clandestine and illegal surrogacy business in Nigeria is equally false and unfounded.

Our claim that Kingswill Specialist Hospital engaged in surrogacy practices using underage girls as egg donors and exploits vulnerable ladies without informed consent/ any form of enlightenment and the care for their health and wellbeing is false and unfounded.

Our claim that Kingswill Specialist Hospital employs unethical methods in its surrogacy business is completely false.

Our claim in that article that Kingswill Specialist Hospital runs an illegal baby factory business and is in the business of selling babies is false and unfounded.

Our claim in the said article that Kingswill Specialist Hospital is engaged in murky waters of surrogacy is also false.

We acknowledge that these claims were unfounded and harmful to the integrity and business of Kingswill Specialist Hospital, which we have now discovered is a reputable and duly regulated specialist hospital that carries out a wide range of fertility services in a professional and ethical manner.

We strive to maintain journalistic integrity and regret any damage caused to the hospital’s reputation. We are committed to verifying information more vigorously in the future and to providing accurate reporting.

I, Blessing Oladunjoye, in particular, as the author of the inaccurate and false publication, apologise to Kingswill Specialist Hospital, its management, and staff for the distress and harm caused to them. This experience has prompted serious introspection on my part. I am now committed to promoting a culture of ethical reporting and fact-checking that aligns with the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

We appreciate the opportunity to correct the record and look forward to upholding the standards of truthful reporting moving forward.

———————

Blessing Oladunjoye

Publisher of BONews.