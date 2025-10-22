Kwara United Football Club has officially unveiled Coach Ashifat Suleiman as the new Technical Adviser for the remainder of the season, with an option for extension at end of the season.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Wednesday at the club’s office, with Chairman Kumbi Titiloye represented by the club’s General Manager, Mallam Bashir Badawiy.

Speaking at the event, Mr Titiloye described Coach Suleiman as someone deeply familiar with the club’s structure and philosophy, having worked with the team for several years.

He expressed confidence that the new Technical Adviser’s understanding of the club’s values would serve as his guiding principle moving forward.

Mr Badawiy likened football to a breeze that can blow in any direction, saying the opportunity has now blown in the direction of Coach Suleiman.

He added that the management has full confidence in Suleiman’s ability to lead the team to success, noting the positive influence he has had in his short time in charge.

He explained that within the last three games, Suleiman has shown a great sense of belonging and commitment to the players, and that the management is fully behind him as they begin another chapter in the club’s history.

In his remarks, Coach Ashifat Suleiman expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to work closely with his technical crew to achieve the club’s objectives.

Caption: Coach Suleiman signing the dotted line

He stated that his target is to retain the Federation Cup and go all out to win the league this season.

The new Technical Adviser emphasised that his football philosophy revolves around creativity and possession-based play, and he called on fans and supporters to rally behind the team as they aim for greater success.

Kwara United are presently 10th on the NPFL log with three wins, the draws and three defeats across nine games.