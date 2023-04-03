On Monday, veteran Juju maestro Ebenezer Obey turned 81.

With over six decades of giving the best of juju music, many have celebrated the multi-talented performer, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

His colleagues and fans have also thronged his social media pages to felicitate with him on this special occasion.

In an Instagram post on his official page, the legendary musician shared pictures of himself to commemorate the day.

He wrote: “Happy 81st birthday to the Chief Commander Evang Dr Ebenezer Obey (MFR).”

On Monday, a statement delivered by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, acknowledged that Obey’s influence in Nigeria’s music industry has made him the ‘chief commander’ of the music sector.

According to the statement, the music maestro’s career blending Juju and Highlife music into a melodic band has attracted the world to Nigeria’s music brand.

The President said the revered singer expanded his reach by sharing knowledge and guiding younger musicians to get training and skills at his music school.

President Buhari also joined family members, friends, professional colleagues and fans of Obey to appreciate the lifelong dedication, diligence and sacrifices that culminated in the successes and the willingness always to place God at the centre.

The President prayed for good health and more years of blessings for the octogenarian.

I don’t have any more aspirations – Ebenezer Obey

In an interview with Punch on Sunday, the musician, who started at the early age of 15, stated that turning a new era, he no longer has any aspirations to pursue than moving closer to God.

READ ALSO:

He said: “There are no more rivers to cross. God has been good to me, and because of that, I know he will be good to me until he wants me to leave this world. For me, it is to move closer to God and beg God that I do not do anything that will tarnish my reputation.”

“I believe that if He has any other good thing for me, He will deliver it, but I do not have any more aspirations I want to achieve.” He added.

Speaking on changes he would love to see in the music industry, he appreciated technological advancement but said more needed to be done to minimise the issue of privacy.

He pleaded with the government to be unrelenting in assisting creatives in the industry to get due dividends from their hard work.

“I want the government to continue to assist the industry so that most of the dividends that are supposed to go to artistes will not go to those pirating their works. The artistes should be able to enjoy the fruits of their labour,’’ he said.

Obey began his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos.

After tutelage under Fatai Rolling-Dollar’s band, he formed The International Brothers band in 1964, playing highlife–jùjú fusion. The band later metamorphosed into Inter-Reformers in the early-1970s, with a long list of Juju album hits on the West African Decca musical label.

Obey, however, is also renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music and has since the early-1990s retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry.

One of Nigeria’s most prolific musicians, he has over 40 hit albums and has won numerous awards in Nigeria and abroad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

