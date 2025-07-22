An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Obaseki Friday, to three days imprisonment for stealing tubers of yam.

The Magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, sentenced the convict following his guilty plea and facts of the case.

Ms Bamidele sentenced him to three days community service to be served within the court premises.

The Prosecutor, Olubu Apata, told the court that Friday committed the stealing on 20 July about 6 a.m. at Imala community along Ijadu Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Apata said the convict entered into the farm of Yahaya Ibrahim and harvested tubers of yam valued at N200,000.

He also harvested tubers of yam in the farm of Isah Adams valued at N600,000 and the farm of Abdulquadri Ondeku and harvested tubers of yam valued at N400,000, all worth N1.2 million.

He said the convict had been harvesting tubers of yam from the farms of the complainants, adding that the convict was arrested when he came back to steal more yams.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

(NAN)