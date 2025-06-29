One of Lagos’ most memorable weekends unfolded last Sunday, as the city played host to a spectacular gathering of dignitaries and high-profile guests to celebrate the 50th birthday of entrepreneur and socialite, Michael Afolaranmi, CEO of 12 Baskets, Nigeria’s leading small chops company.

The star-studded event took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja GRA. It attracted not only his close business associates but also a diverse mix of personalities from various walks of life.

Notable among the dignitaries in attendance were top realtor Morola Babalola; ace comedian Gbenga Adeyinka; media entrepreneur Kayode Alfred; Bimpe Onanubi; Victor Ganzallo; Surakatu Idiat Eniola; Mayowa Daniels, and Olanike Solanke, among others.

The venue radiated glamour, filled with music, exquisite décor, and meticulously arranged settings that effortlessly evoked an air of luxury and sophistication.

Popular comedians Ajele’s MC Ajele’ Adeyemi and Gbenga Adeyinka thrilled guests with electrifying performances that kept the entire hall brimming with laughter.

The celebrant and his wife, Omolara, the brilliant mind behind their burgeoning fashion venture, were undoubtedly the centre of attention throughout the evening.

From the endless flow of food and drinks to the seamless coordination of the festivities, no detail was overlooked. It was a flawless occasion that left a lasting impression on all present.

The evening also served as a glowing tribute to Mr Afolaranmi’s remarkable 50-year journey, a man celebrated not just for his achievements, but for his unwavering commitment to uplifting others as he ascends.

One of the event’s major highlights was the best-dressed competition, in which both male and female guests vied for the coveted prize.

The winner walked away with a prize of N300,000 for best conforming to the event’s dress code.

In his remarks, Mr Afolaranmi appreciated his friends, family, and associates standing by him on his life’s journey.

He also reaffirmed his dedication to youth empowerment, cultural advancement, and national development.

Mr Afolaranmi began his entrepreneurial journey in 2002, selling puff-puff shortly after graduating from Ibadan Polytechnic, where he studied Marketing.

His late mother was also a food vendor, selling meals under the Obalende Bridge on Lagos Island. He described this background as his informal food, discipline, and survival MBA.

“We didn’t just cook; we learnt sacrifice, systems, and service,” he said, reflecting on those formative years.

According to Mr Afolaranmi, the name of his company, 12 Baskets, was inspired by the biblical story of divine provision, where Jesus fed over 5,000 people with five loaves and two fish, yet twelve baskets of leftovers remained.

“What God blesses always multiplies; that’s the spirit of Twelve Baskets,” he added.

His first outlet was established in Sura Market, close to his mother’s former trading spot in Obalende. However, his earliest efforts began in Ikeja, where the ‘acorn seed’ was first planted before the Sura branch came to life.

From these humble beginnings, the brand has grown into a multi-million-naira enterprise, possibly valued in the billion-naira range, with additional branches launched in Abuja (2010), Ikeja (2012), Lekki (2019), and Ikorodu (2024).

The company is set to open its international airport branch in July 2025.

Today, 12 Baskets is more than just a food company. It has evolved into a diversified group with active interests in real estate, operating under 12 Baskets Estates Limited, among other ventures.

A philanthropist at heart, Mr Afolaranmi recently founded the Michael Afolaranmi (MA) Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering young people through free entrepreneurial training and support, helping them to rise, as he once did, from frying pans to boardrooms.

