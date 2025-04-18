The Kano State Fire Service said fire destroyed six shops at Kurmi (Yan’ Jagal) Market in Kano on Friday.

A statement signed and issued to journalists by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, made this known on Friday in Kano.

Mr Abdullahi said the service received a distress call from Jakara police division at about 01:35 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at the Kurmi Jakara market.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene to bring the situation under control,’’ he wrote.

ALSO READ: Kano fire service records 222 fire incidents in 3 months

He explained that six shops were completely razed down by the fire, maintaining that no life was lost and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The fire service, however, advised traders at the market and other residents to always switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect the sources when not in use.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

