The Kano State Fire Service said fire destroyed six shops at Kurmi (Yan’ Jagal) Market in Kano on Friday.
A statement signed and issued to journalists by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, made this known on Friday in Kano.
Mr Abdullahi said the service received a distress call from Jakara police division at about 01:35 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at the Kurmi Jakara market.
“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene to bring the situation under control,’’ he wrote.
He explained that six shops were completely razed down by the fire, maintaining that no life was lost and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
The fire service, however, advised traders at the market and other residents to always switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect the sources when not in use.
(NAN)
