The Kano State Fire Service has said it recorded 222 fire incidents in different parts of the state between January and March.

The Public Relations Officer of the fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, the state capital, on Monday, that the recorded cases affected residential houses, shops and fuel stations.

Mr Abdullahi said that 16 persons lost their lives during the incidents while men of the service saved 43 others.

“16 persons lost their lives, while property worth N176 million were destroyed by fire,” he said.

The official said that properties worth N332 million were also saved during the period under review.

According to him, the service responded to 43 distress calls and 32 false alarms from residents in the state.

Mr Abdullahi added that most of the fire incidents were caused by misuse of electrical appliances and overloading of electrical outlets.

He advised residents to always turn off gas burners and cylinders when not in use, so as to avoid outbreak of fire in homes.

(NAN)

