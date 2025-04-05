Many men worldwide worry about their penis size, often believing they are smaller than average.

According to a study published in the British Journal of Urology International, about 45 per cent of men believe they have a small penis, even though most fall within the normal size range.

The study also confirmed that the average erect length falls between 12 and 16 centimetres.

However, cultural beliefs and misinformation, particularly in Nigeria, have driven many to turn to risky procedures or unproven methods in pursuit of enlargement.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, experts debunked common myths surrounding penis size and warned against the risks of unproven enlargement methods.

Common myths

According to a Urologist, Muhammad Bala, one of the most common misconceptions is that a larger penis guarantees better sexual performance and satisfaction.

Mr Bala, however, explained that this belief is not backed by medical science.

“A normal penis size is measured when erect, and it varies widely across populations. While some men may be slightly above or below the average range, an erect penis between 12 and 16 cm is considered normal,” he explained.

He added that sexual performance is influenced more by technique, emotional connection, and communication between partners than size.

Effectiveness of medication

Despite numerous advertisements promoting pills, pumps, and surgeries, Mr Bala emphasised that there are no medically approved drugs for penis enlargement in adults.

“None that I know of,” he said. “However, in children, certain drugs may influence penis growth, but these are used strictly for treating medical conditions and not for enlargement purposes.”

He noted that while surgery remains an option, the risks often outweigh the benefits.

“Surgery may result in scarring, which is counterproductive in the case of the penis,” he said, adding that complications could include loss of sensation and erectile dysfunction.

Psychological, cultural factors

Beyond the physical concerns, cultural influences play a major role in the emphasis on penis size, according to Mr Bala.

He explained that exposure to pornography creates unrealistic expectations, increasing anxiety and reinforcing misconceptions.

“It still boils down to the misconception that size determines sexual performance and satisfaction. The emphasis on size is deeply rooted in cultural beliefs and misinformation,” he said.

Similarly, another urologist, Khalifa Abdulsalam, highlighted the psychological burden that penis-enlargement myths place on men.

He noted that many who seek enlargement do so due to dissatisfaction with their flaccid penis size, unaware that significant increases occur when erect.

“Dissatisfaction with penile size has existed for centuries, often driven by misinformation. Most men who feel inadequate base their judgment on the flaccid state rather than the erect size,” he said.

This dissatisfaction, he explained, can lead to low self-esteem and anxiety, pushing men toward dangerous enlargement procedures. He stressed that psychological treatment is often more effective than surgical interventions.

He noted that many men who think they have a small penis have a normal-sized one, adding that counseling and education can help correct these misconceptions and improve confidence.

Risks of Penis-enlargement Procedures

While some men consider surgical enhancement, experts warn that it carries significant risks.

Mr Abdulsalam explained that complications can include infections, excessive bleeding, scarring, loss of sensation, and even paradoxical penile shortening.

“Like with most surgeries, common side effects include infection, bleeding, and scar formation. For penile enlargement specifically, there is the added risk of abnormal penile sensation, paradoxical penile shortening, or overall dissatisfaction with the results,” he said.

He further stated that pumps and extenders, which are often marketed as non-invasive enlargement solutions, lack strong medical evidence to support their effectiveness.

He added that these devices may provide temporary results, but they are often associated with local irritation and, in some cases, erectile dysfunction.

“Natural methods, including exercises promoted online, also carry risks if not done properly. Improper techniques can lead to penile injuries and even erectile dysfunction,” he warned.

When to seek medical help

For men considering penis enlargement, Mr Abdulsalam highlighted several warning signs that should prompt medical attention, including penile pain, swelling, abnormal shape, loss of sensation, and poor erection quality.

He advised men against experimenting with unproven enlargement methods, stressing that most result in negative consequences.

“Most unconventional methods can lead to negative outcomes if not properly done. Always seek advice from a urologist before considering any enlargement procedure,” he warned.

Rather than pursuing enlargement, Mr Abdulsalam emphasised the importance of self-acceptance and confidence. He encouraged men to focus on technique and emotional connection with their partners rather than fixating on size.

