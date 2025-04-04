Nineteen years ago, trailblazing Hollywood filmmaker Nnegest Olufunmilayo Likké’s debut film, ‘Phat Girlz’, bounced its big, beautiful, curvy storyline into theatres, determined to make history.

And what a history it made! ‘Phat Girlz’ not only captivated viewers with its compelling storyline and celebration of self-love but also left an indelible mark on global black cinema and bridged the cultural gap between Africans and African Americans.

Released globally on 7 April 2006 by 20th Century Fox Studios, the rom-com showcased an all-star black cast. Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique played the lead role as the sexy and desirable love interest of heartthrob Jimmy Jean-Louis, who played Dr Tunde. Additional key cast members included the hilarious Nigerian-American comedian Godfrey Danchimah and award-winning thespian Dayo Ade.

Ms Likké, who wrote and directed the groundbreaking film, has a unique tri-cultural background—she’s half-Ethiopian, African-American, and Nigerian–which she describes as being like a walking dish of fufu, injera, and fried chicken. In this PREMIUM TIMES interview, she speaks about the award-winning film.

PT: Congratulations on the 19th anniversary of Phat Girlz. What kind of emotions does this milestone evoke in you?

Likké: I’m ecstatic! It feels a bit surreal. Reflecting on when I was filming this movie 20 years ago, I remember my hopes for this film and its outreach. I was praying it would touch women worldwide, especially African and African-American women, for whom the film is primarily made. I wanted to make a film that makes people fall in love with Africa, particularly Nigeria, which I consider my third home after America and Ethiopia.

I am half Ethiopian, African-American and Nigerian, and I have been visiting Nigeria since I was 10. I have worked extensively in the country, consulting, producing, and directing and have also served as a juror for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). I have family living in Oyo State and Delta State in Isoko.

The success of this beautiful Nigerian-American love story and its impact on multiple generations, including the younger generations who are just now discovering the film, is a testament to the growing body-positivity movement. This film’s becoming a cult classic has blown my mind and surpassed my wildest dreams! It’s a reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and that everybody deserves love and respect.

PT: At the time, body positivity wasn’t a mainstream conversation. What inspired you to tackle this theme?

Likké: Well, I’ve always been a plus-size girl. And growing up in a “minus-size” world – which is America – where thin-is-in and fat-is-whack was very challenging. And hard on the self-esteem. It corrupted my self-image until I was old enough to realise I was beautiful. One of the things that helped me realise I was beautiful was all my trips to Africa growing up.

When I travelled to Nigeria, Ethiopia and other African countries with my mom growing up, I always got compliments on my naturally thicker size, and even women would tell me it’s not good to be skinny. Their perception was that being skinny or too thin with “no meat on their bones” made a woman look malnourished and underdeveloped. Being full-figured was always preferred in Nigeria and Ethiopia back when I was growing up. Things didn’t change until they started being influenced by America’s warped beauty standards and seeing all of those anorexic-looking supermodels. Some of them looked like skin and bones, and the modelling industry made them starve themselves to look that way.

So, at some point, I rated beauty standards as subjective, depending on where you live and what industry you work in. I decided to make it a comedy since I love writing and making people laugh. I then developed the storyline, including the Nigerian characters and love story elements. I was so inspired while writing that I finished the script in three weeks. My reps loved it and sent it to Mo’Nique’s agent because she was the one I had in mind while writing the dialogue. Mo’Nique also loved the script and called to tell me she was on board. I’m happy that thickness is now in America and that the body-positivity revolution has begun because I will always be a thick madame!

PT: Before Phat Girlz, how did Hollywood and Nollywood typically portray body image, and what gaps did you feel needed to be addressed?

Likké: Before Phat Girlz – and to a large degree even today- there is still body prejudice in the film industry. Bigger girls can get roles, but usually, the roles are not for romantic interest or leads. The characters are generally flawed or undesirable or there for comic relief or support to the skinny “beautiful” friend. Phat Girlz is still one of the only – if not the only – Hollywood movies where a big girl has a genuine love interest, and the joke is not on her. I can’t think of another film that big-ups, big girls like Phat Girlz do. That means the problem still exists today in Hollywood. Not so much anymore in broader society. I notice more and more women having a healthy body image regardless of size, and I love it. I can’t help but think Phat Girlz played a role in this shift, and I am delighted about that. I think Nollywood and Africa, in general, are still much less judgmental about women’s body types. In Africa, big women don’t have a problem finding a man, especially in the older generations. However, the problem still exists in America, although it has improved significantly.

PT: Has the film industry’s perception changed over the years, or is work still to be done?

Likké: There is still work to be done. The film industry’s perception and treatment of non-thin women have not changed much. Arguably, roles are more diverse, and you can find actors and actresses of any size in movies. But it’s hardly ever in the lead role or a romantic role. Hopefully, Hollywood will catch up soon, or I will make Phat Girlz 2 and call all Nigerian billionaire investors! Let’s make a movie.

PT: What feedback or stories from viewers have stuck with you over the years?

Likké: Oh, there are so many! Every day, on social media platforms, especially on X, people tweet about Phat Girlz and how the movie impacted them. People say their lives have been changed, and it’s their go-to movie to feel better whenever they feel low. The posts are from people of all ages and races, including males and females. Many are of the younger generation, age 20 and up. I thank God for using the movie to help and inspire people.

Another kind of feedback I get is from many black American women telling me they want to go live in Africa and find a Dr. Tunde. I love this because it means the narrative shift is happening.

PT: Do you feel the film’s message still resonates with audiences today?

Likké: The film’s message resonates even more significantly today than when it was released. Phat Girlz was way ahead of time, and mainstream culture’s just now catching up. When released, the film was targeted by various mainstream media critics in America who hated the pro-African message and the love-yourself-no-matter-your-size spirit. But what kind of person is against positivity and a beautiful movie promoting self-love? Now everyone’s saying Africa’s awesome; it’s the new frontier! And body positivity is good; let’s get a BBL! Another message the film promotes is “Following your dreams and utilising your natural gifts to succeed. Don’t be afraid to try again; never take no for an answer. There are so many great messages packed inside that 100-minute movie. So, if you haven’t seen it, now’s the time to check it out on its 19th anniversary.

PT: You are known as a pioneer of cross-genre films; how did that happen for you about Phat Girlz?

Likké: Well, I think my life represents a cross-genre. I’m half Ethiopian, African-American and Nigerian. I was born and raised in America but spent much of my childhood in Africa and travelling around the world with my mom, a jet setter. She took me everywhere, not just in African countries but all over Europe and the Caribbean. So, I was exposed to many different cultures worldwide; my diverse experiences naturally came out in my writing and informed the kinds of stories I tell.

Some other films I produced include “Everything But A Man,” starring Jimmy Jean-Louis, and the Netflix Original “A Sunday Affair,” which I wrote but did not directly direct. Both films debuted at #1 on Netflix and remained the top trending titles among viewers.

PT: Afrobeats is now a global sensation, but it is still emerging. How do you feel about having played a role in introducing it to international audiences through ‘African Queen’?”

Likké: I feel so blessed and honoured to have played a role in introducing Afrobeats to international audiences through ‘African Queen. It was the best song of its day. Things have changed a bit now, and they seem to be moving towards American-style hip-hop and R&B. Still, I want to encourage all the Afrobeats artists to maintain their originality, uniqueness and African-ness. Afrobeats without the “Afro” is just “beats”. Keep it African. Be different, new, fresh. Keep reinventing yourself. Don’t follow American hip-hop – or any other style except your own. It’s okay to evolve, switch it up, be influenced by another style, and collaborate with artists in different genres. That’s cool. But don’t abandon your original and organic style, which sets you apart from the pack. ‘Cause Africa is where everything started and where it’s gonna end. Mama Africa has always been the true global leader and trendsetter, so don’t forget you’re the blueprint.

I think Afrobeats as a genre is at a crossroads and needs to decide if it’s gonna be a follower or a leader. African Queen is an iconic song because, as simple as it was, it struck a universal chord with the world. Everyone loved that song. There are a lot of hits in the Afrobeats genre, but will those songs stand the test of time and still be banging 20 years like African Queen is?

PT: After all these years, what do you consider the film’s most important legacy?

Likké: Phat Girlz’s most important legacy is simple: love yourself. Love yourself like a fine diamond through thick and thin, ups and downs, and highs and lows. Never abandon or betray yourself or criticise yourself about anything. And don’t let anyone else do it, either. Not a person or society. Embrace every single one of your body parts. If there’s something you don’t like or wish to improve, work on it without judging yourself. Embrace all your so-called flaws because they are what make you unique. Consider the word “imperfect” and how it’s spelled. That word can either mean imperfect like it’s spelt or if you add some space between letters, it can mean “I perfect”. Same letters, but different spacing gives it a different meaning.

PT: How has engaging with Nigerian culture influenced your creative journey?

Likké: Greatly and magnificently! I wouldn’t be the filmmaker I am today if it weren’t for Nigeria and Nigerian culture. There are no other people on earth quite like Nigerians. They are the most resourceful and imaginative people on the planet. I hope to make many more films in the country and collaborate with local Nigerian artists and filmmakers.

