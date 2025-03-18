As part of efforts to strengthen domestic health funding, the Nigerian government has earmarked N700 billion to combat HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, while also enhancing immunisation efforts nationwide.

This development comes amid the recent halt of US financial support for developing countries, including Nigeria, which has raised concerns about sustaining critical health interventions.

The Chairman, House Committee on HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria, Amobi Ogah who disclosed this at the 2025 Pre-World TB Day press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing these health challenges.

“I must commend the President Bola Tinubu’s led administration for injecting N700bn for the fight against HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria and to improve immunisation. This was made possible with the help of our minister who is so dear to this country who believes that we can achieve it,” he said.

Tuberculosis

World TB Day is commemorated on 24 March annually to raise awareness on TB, and to mobilise efforts including political commitment to resources and healthcare financing for TB towards its elimination.

This year’s theme is, “Yes! We can end TB: Commit, invest, and deliver.”

TB, an airborne disease caused by bacteria (mycobacterium tuberculosis) mostly affects the lungs. It is the second deadliest infectious killer disease (after COVID-19) and among the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

Globally, and according to the 2024 WHO global TB report, an estimated 10.8 million people developed TB in 2023, with 1.6 million people losing their lives, and 12 per cent of the global burden affecting the most vulnerable – the children and young adolescents.

TB remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria, with the country ranking sixth globally and first in Africa.

Despite progress made in the fight against TB, the global burden of TB remains alarming, particularly in low and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

Mr Ogah said the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria Control will continue to provide legislative mechanisms and interventions to support the fight against TB in Nigeria.

He said the committee is also advocating for an increase in the Global Fund’s TB funding allocation from 18 per cent to 30 per cent.

“The committee on HIV will ensure transparency and accountability in the disbursement of these funds to ensure that funds made for interventions and programmes are judiciously spent and not mismanaged,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we in the committee will continue to champion increase on domestic funding, that is the key.”

Progress so far

In his remark, the Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Godwin Ntadom, highlighted the progress made in Nigeria’s fight against TB through the implementation of WHO-recommended strategies.

Mr Ntadom noted that the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme, in collaboration with partners, has significantly improved TB case detection and treatment.

“The country had its highest-ever TB notification of more than 400,000 TB cases identified in 2024 out of the estimated 506,000 Nigerians with TB. This translated to about 79 per cent treatment coverage and deserves commendation,” he said.

“Similarly, we have made good progress in TB notification among children, increasing from just 8,293 in 2018 to about 43,000 children treated with TB in 2024.”

He, however, emphasised that despite these gains, undiagnosed TB cases remain a major concern, posing a risk of continued transmission.

Mr Ntadom said each untreated patient can infect up to 15 others annually, and enrollment for drug-resistant

TB treatment has remained suboptimal in recent years.

To address these challenges, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding TB screening, diagnosis, and treatment across both public and private healthcare facilities.

He said efforts are also focused on community engagement, stigma reduction, service integration into maternal and child health programmes, and leveraging digital health solutions to enhance TB response.

He assured that the government remains dedicated to meeting WHO’s global End TB targets.

More domestic funding for TB

In her welcome address, the Acting Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, acknowledged that despite advancements in diagnostics, treatment, and prevention, TB persists, particularly affecting the vulnerable and underserved populations.

Ms Ogbuji-Ladipo however, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s potential to eliminate TB, citing the dedication of healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and advocates, along with innovations like shorter treatment regimens and digital adherence technologies.

She further stated that Stop TB Partnership Nigeria has achieved significant milestones through dedicated advocacy and collaboration with both state and non-state actors.

“Our advocacy for increased resources, health policy reforms, and service integration for TB in Nigeria remains unwavering,” she said.

“We will continue to push for a Nigeria free of TB through our strategies – high-level advocacy, collaboration and partnership, capacity building, and research and information dissemination.”

She also noted that in light of the dwindling donor support, there is need for intensified advocacy for domestic resources now than ever.

“I encourage everyone to use their voices to support this cause. Let us work together, push for stronger policies, advocate for more domestic resources, and drive initiatives that focus on TB prevention, detection, and treatment,” she said.

