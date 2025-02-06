The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the National Christian Pilgrims’ Commission (NCPC) have pledged to promote stronger ties to help unite the followers of both faiths.

The two bodies made the pledge when the NCPC Chairman, Stephen Adegbite, visited his NAHCON counterpart, Abdullahi Usman, at the Hajj House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Usara.

Mr Usman, a professor, described the relationship between the two pilgrimage commissions as harmonious, referencing the peaceful coexistence exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) with Christians in Madinah.

He lauded the symbolic meeting of the two religious leaders and promised to reciprocate the visit soon.

He emphasised that sustained cooperation and goodwill between the two commissions would help unite followers of both faiths.

He reiterated that there should be no room for discord between Muslims and Christians and commended President Bola Tinubu for his continued support of both NAHCON and NCPC.

In his remarks, Mr Adegbite, a bishop, called for stronger collaboration between NAHCON and NCPC, encouraging frequent engagements between the two commissions.

While congratulating Mr Usman on his appointment, the NCPC chair revealed that 5 February marked his first year in office.

He praised President Tinubu for his fairness in handling religious affairs in Nigeria and expressed optimism about the president’s reform agenda, stating that after hardship comes prosperity.

Mr Adegbite also offered prayers for the country and NAHCON.

