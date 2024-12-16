The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 792 suspects including Nigerian, Chinese, Arab, and Filipino nationals who are allegedly involved in cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scams.
The EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known during a press briefing on Monday.
After months of surveillance, the suspects were arrested in a “surprise operation” at their hideout at No 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Details later…
