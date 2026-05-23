The federal government and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have dismissed reports claiming that ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) in the health sector have been suspended until after the 2027 general elections.

In separate statements issued, both parties described the claim as false and misleading, insisting that negotiations and engagements with health sector unions remain ongoing.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a press statement, said reports suggesting the suspension of CBAs with stakeholders in the health sector were misleading, unfounded, and do not reflect the position of the government.

The ministry said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to workers’ welfare, industrial harmony, and continuous dialogue with unions and professional bodies in the sector.

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“The government remains committed to constructive engagement, continuous dialogue, and responsible negotiations with all health sector unions and professional bodies in line with established labour laws and international best practices,” the statement read.

The statement, signed by Annah Daniel, Head of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, added that collective bargaining remains a vital tool for promoting industrial peace, improving working conditions, and ensuring effective healthcare service delivery.

The statement further noted that although the government recognises prevailing economic realities and the need for prudent management of national resources, this does not translate into the abandonment or suspension of agreements with health sector stakeholders.

According to the ministry, discussions and consultations with relevant unions are ongoing and will continue in good faith towards mutually beneficial outcomes.

NMA’s reaction

Also reacting, the NMA described the circulating claim as a rumour and reassured health workers that negotiations on the agreement remain on course.

In a disclaimer signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Olayinka Atilola, the association said the attention of its National Officers Committee (NOC) had been drawn to rumours alleging that the ongoing collective bargaining process had been suspended until after the 2027 elections.

“The NOC, ably led by Afekhide Omoti, wishes to state that such insinuations are untrue and baseless,” the statement said.

The association added that it had obtained a written disclaimer from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment refuting the claim.

“The NOC is steadfast, unwavering and committed to speedy actualisation of the CBA agreement and that has not changed in any way whatsoever,” the NMA added.

Background

The clarification comes amid growing concerns within the health sector over welfare issues, working conditions, and negotiations between the government and healthcare unions.

Collective Bargaining Agreements are negotiated arrangements between employers and organised labour on issues including salaries, welfare packages, and working conditions.

The ministry urged members of the public and stakeholders to disregard misinformation capable of creating unnecessary tension within the sector, stressing that the government remains open to dialogue and committed to sustaining industrial harmony.