The Nigerian Medical Association in Akwa Ibom State has suspended its industrial action following what it described as an “unprecedented” public apology by the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the assault of medical personnel at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

The association announced the decision in a communiqué issued after an emergency general meeting held virtually on Monday night.

The doctors directed members to resume duties at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how officials of the anti-graft agency allegedly assaulted and molested Aniekan Ekpe, the deputy chairman of the UUTH medical advisory committee and other health workers. This incident sparked outrage among medical professionals and led to an indefinite strike by the state chapter of the NMA.

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PREMIUM TIMES had reported that NMA had given a condition of a public apology by the EFCC before resuming services at the teaching hospital.

On Monday, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede directed that a public apology be issued to Mr Ekpe.

In the communiqué signed by the state chairman of the association, Aniekan Peter, a professor of human anatomy, and the secretary, Ighorodje Edesiri, the doctors said congress reviewed developments following the incident and actions taken by the association’s leadership.

The association commended the “unity, resilience, sacrifice, and collective resolve” shown by members during the strike and advocacy efforts.

It also praised the leadership of the State Officers’ Committee for “steadfastly defending the resolutions of Congress.”

The doctors acknowledged the intervention of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Akwa Ibom governor, the deputy governor, the commissioner for health, the leadership of the EFCC, the national leadership of the NMA, and other stakeholders in resolving the dispute.

According to the communiqué, the interventions led to the constitution of a committee scheduled for inauguration on 20 May to address and prevent future assaults on healthcare workers.

The association said the EFCC chairman’s apology, aired on national television, was a major demand of the striking doctors.

“Congress described the public apology by the Chairman, EFCC, which was a major demand, as unprecedented and a significant demonstration of accountability,” the communiqué stated.

The doctors said the development represented “a collective victory not only for doctors in Akwa Ibom State, but for healthcare workers across Nigeria.”

The association also commended the solidarity shown by other healthcare unions, during the dispute.

Despite suspending the strike, the NMA said all demands earlier presented by congress “remain active” and would continue to be pursued through engagements with relevant authorities.

The association called on members to resume work promptly and maintain professionalism while complying with approved workplace standards and call-duty structures.