The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported an increase in confirmed Lassa fever cases in Epidemiological (Epi) Week 6 of 2026, with 74 new infections recorded between 2 and 8 February.

According to the latest situation report released on Friday, the figure represents a rise from the 44 confirmed cases recorded in Epi Week 5.

The 74 confirmed cases in Week 6 were reported in Taraba, Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Ebonyi states.

A total of 271 suspected cases were recorded during the week, with 15 deaths.

According to the report, case fatality rate (CFR) for confirmed cases in Week 6 stands at 20.3 per cent.

Two new healthcare workers were also infected during the reporting week, raising concerns about infection prevention and control measures in health facilities.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.

51 deaths recorded in 2026

Cumulatively, from Epi Week 1 to Week 6 in 2026, Nigeria has recorded 1,034 suspected cases of Lassa fever, 240 confirmed cases and four probable cases across 10 states and 42 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Within the same period, 51 deaths were recorded among confirmed cases, resulting in a CFR of 21.3 per cent. This is higher than the 19.4 per cent CFR recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

For comparison, during Epi Week 1–6 in 2025, Nigeria recorded 1,913 suspected cases, 413 confirmed cases, five probable cases and 80 deaths across 11 states and 63 LGAs.

However, the NCDC noted that the overall number of suspected and confirmed cases in 2026 is lower than what was reported during the same period in 2025.

Confirmed cases

Four states including Bauchi, Taraba, Ondo and Edo, accounts for 89 per cent of all confirmed cases reported in 2026 so far.

Of this proportion, Bauchi accounts for 38 per cent of confirmed cases, Taraba 22 per cent, Ondo 20 per cent and Edo nine per cent. The remaining 11 per cent of confirmed cases were reported from six other states.

In total, 10 states have recorded at least one confirmed Lassa fever case this year.

The predominant age group affected by the outbreak is 21–30 years, with cases ranging from one to 74 years. The median age of confirmed cases is 29 years.

The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases is 1:0.7, indicating that more males than females have been infected.

Incident Management System activated

In response to the outbreak, the NCDC said it has activated the National Lassa Fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate response activities at all levels.

It said National Rapid Response Teams have also been deployed to seven high-burden states, following a pre-deployment briefing to ensure preparedness for outbreak containment.

A high-level field mission, the agency noted, was also conducted to Bauchi State with support from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The agency said it activated the Incident Management System of the National Lassa Fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), while IMS structures were also activated in Benue and Plateau states.

Strengthened surveillance, treatment and logistics

The report revealed that confirmed cases are being managed at designated treatment centres across affected states, with continuous engagement between authorities and treatment facilities.

The NCDC, in collaboration with partners, analysed samples across the laboratory network to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment. It also forecasted and quantified medical countermeasures, including Ribavirin (injection and tablets).

The infectious disease agency said response commodities, including personal protective equipment (PPE), Ribavirin, body bags, thermometers, hypochlorite, hand sanitisers and information, education and communication materials, were distributed to states and treatment centres.

The agency also worked with the logistics pillar to pre-position PPE in facilities with active and previous healthcare worker infections, while technical support from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Pro-Health International was provided to investigate and mitigate healthcare worker infections.

With support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Lassa fever infection prevention and control commodities and drugs were supplied to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital treatment and isolation centre.

Despite ongoing interventions, the NCDC identified several challenges, including late presentation of cases, which is contributing to the rising case fatality rate.

Poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management, poor environmental sanitation in high-burden communities, low awareness levels and increasing infections among healthcare workers were also highlighted.

Recommendations

The NCDC urged states to intensify year-round community engagement on Lassa fever prevention.

Healthcare workers were also advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, ensure timely referral and treatment of suspected cases, and adhere strictly to standard infection prevention and control procedures.

The agency and its partners also committed to strengthening state capacity to prevent, detect and respond promptly to Lassa fever outbreaks.