The First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodinma, has called for an upward review of Nigeria’s cancer treatment support fund to ease the financial burden on vulnerable patients.

Mrs Uzodinma made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a symposium to commemorate the 2026 World Cancer Day, organised by Project Pink Blue, a non-governmental organisation focused on cancer treatment and advocacy.

The event, themed “Cancer, Conflicts and Insecurity in Nigeria: What Can We Do to Ensure Access to Cancer Care for Vulnerable Communities Amid Conflicts and Insecurity?”, brought together health professionals, policymakers and advocates to examine how insecurity is worsening cancer outcomes across the country.

Call for a broader funding framework

Mrs Uzodinma, who also chairs First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC), said the existing cancer funding framework must be expanded to accommodate more patients and subsidise treatment for indigent citizens.

According to her, many Nigerian families face catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses, particularly for non-communicable diseases such as cancer.

She urged the federal government and other stakeholders to intensify targeted community and radio-based awareness campaigns to combat misinformation, reduce stigma and promote early detection.

The Imo First Lady also called for strengthened implementation of the National Cancer Control Plan across states, noting that effective dissemination and domestication of the policy would improve alignment between federal and sub-national interventions.

Insurance coverage and policy reforms

Mrs Uzodinma also advocated the continued expansion of cancer services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to provide financial protection for patients nationwide.

“In Imo State today, under the insurance scheme, once you are registered, you can receive free cancer screening; all types of cancer screening. Therefore, we advocate for more states to follow suit,” she said.

She also called for policy reforms to retain oncology professionals through incentives, improved working conditions, and career development opportunities, warning that brain drain is weakening Nigeria’s capacity to respond to cancer.

Mrs Uzodinma further urged the government to expand the recently introduced executive order granting zero tax on pharmaceutical inputs to ensure that affordable cancer medicines reach conflict-prone areas.

Infrastructure, research and partnerships

She stressed that long-term cancer control must focus on systemic transformation through multi-sectoral partnerships involving government, private organisations and international partners.

Rebuilding health infrastructure destroyed by conflict, including transport networks and medical supply chains, is critical to improving access to care, she said.

Mrs Uzodinma also called for sustained investment in local research and data systems, particularly the proposed National Cancer Registries and clinical trials under the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment in Nigeria (NICRAT).

“The fight against cancer in Nigeria calls for unity in the face of our unique and complex challenges. I urge all stakeholders to commit to these shared solutions while honouring survivors, caregivers and healthcare workers,” she said.

‘Cancer treatment a national emergency’

Also speaking, a former senator representing Abia North, Mao Ohabunwa, described cancer treatment as a national emergency, particularly in conflict-affected regions.

“I want to say that cancer treatment should be a national emergency, especially in vulnerable areas where conflict has prevented patients from seeking treatment and screening,” Mr Ohabunwa said.

A breast cancer survivor and patient navigator with Project Pink Blue, Mercy Spoporuchi, identified insecurity and the lack of treatment centres as major barriers to accessing care.

“Imagine if we had hospitals in every state. Patients would not travel over 500 kilometres to access care,” she said.