Abeokuta, Ogun State — A technical team from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has visited the Eba oil well in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area as preparations advance for the commencement of commercial drilling operations in the state.

The inspection followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for commercial exploration and forms part of the Federal Government’s efforts to deploy the required technical capacity and infrastructure for production. Officials of NNPCL carried out the exercise alongside representatives of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and national security agencies to evaluate the site and confirm its readiness for drilling activities.

The delegation was led by Hussein Aliyu, Project Coordinator for Enserv, who headed the NNPCL Enserv technical team. Other members included Wasiu Adeniyi, Onwugba Kelechi, Rabiu M. Audu, Ojonoka Braimah, Ahmad Usman, Akinbosola Oluwaseyi, Salisu Nuhu, James Amezhinim, Yusuf Abdul-Azeez, Amararu Isukul and Livinus J. Kigbu.

Governor Dapo Abiodun described the development as a landmark achievement for Ogun State, saying the commencement of drilling at Eba would stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and attract increased federal presence to the state’s coastal communities.

Geological reports had earlier confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons within the Ogun Waterside axis, leading to preliminary surveys and technical engagements by NNPCL. The Ogun State Government also carried out an independent verification of the oil well’s coordinates, affirming that the discovery is located within the state’s boundaries.

To secure the project, naval security personnel have been deployed to the site for over 18 months, with the support of the Ogun State Government, to protect the facility and its environs.

The Eba oil well is regarded as part of Nigeria’s strategic move to expand oil production beyond the Niger Delta region. Stakeholders noted that the next phase would focus on regulatory compliance, community relations, environmental protection and the smooth take-off of commercial operations.

The state government also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his support toward the development of frontier oil basins and the equitable spread of the nation’s energy resources