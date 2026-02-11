Vivian, wife of actor and media personality Victor “Nkubi” Nwaogu, has opened up about the difficulties she faced during her pregnancy with their daughter, Soromtochukwu.

The couple, who married in February 2021, welcomed their first child together in April 2024.

Speaking in an interview with her husband on “Pulse One on One”, which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday, Vivian revealed that she received discouraging advice from both her doctor and nurse.

Recalling what her doctor told her, she said: “When I did my abnormality scan, and I handed it to the doctor, the doctor was like, Does anyone have any trait of dwarfism in your family? I said yes, it was my husband.

“The doctor said, Why didn’t I go to my brother-in-law or go outside to get pregnant instead of getting pregnant for my husband? Or even get a sperm donor. Yes, that is what a doctor told me. They’re not given equal rights in this country.”

Spiritual

Furthermore, the mother of one revealed that when she gave birth to Soromtochukwu, a nurse at the Lagos hospital where she delivered suggested she “seek spiritual help” after seeing the size of her daughter.

She added that the nurse’s behaviour left her traumatised throughout the postnatal care period.

“Talking about this religion, when I gave birth to my daughter in this same hospital. There’s this nurse in the hospital who traumatised me after birth care. She told me this is spiritual and said she has a pastor. That her pastor can pray for my daughter, and she can be tall.

“A trained nurse in Lagos. I have kept all these things to myself without airing them online. She gave me an instance that one of her friends gave her to a little person, and they took her to that pastor, and the pastor prayed, and the baby got tall,” she said.

Online bullying

Vivian further revealed that when they introduced Soromtochukwu online, their child faced a wave of criticism, with people directing various names and comments at her.

She added that she and her husband had agreed to the unveiling, fully aware that it would provoke strong reactions.

“A lot of people were telling us that we were hiding this baby, but she was ill when we gave birth to her. When we gave birth to her, she was very healthy until three months later. Then she fell, she, she, she got sick, very sick. She was in a coma for seven days.

“So we wanted her to be okay before we brought her out, before we showed her to the public. We’re ready, but sometimes it hurts when you see those. I felt so sad. That’s why sometimes on my page I take pictures of these trolls, put their comments on them, and post them. That is what I do most of the times. It’s really heartbreaking for me.”