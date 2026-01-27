Ferdy’s Band, an autism advocacy music group established by the Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation (FEMHF), will officially release its debut album, A Voice for Autism, on 2 April, in observance of World Autism Awareness Day.

The album launch precedes the inaugural Harmony for Autism Music Charity Concert, organisers said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The three-track album blends anthemic, jazz and ambient styles, with the foundation saying it aims to foster understanding of autism and encourage societal support for affected individuals and their families.

One of the songs, True Colours of Autism, the statement said, is being considered for endorsement as an official theme song for United Nations World Autism Day.

The tracks are expected to be produced in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese, with high-definition music videos for broader public engagement.

The foundation said the band is the first initiative under FEMHF before the launch of Autism Voice TV and is intended to amplify the voices of autistic people and their families.

The upcoming concert, the group added, will feature live performances from Ferdy’s Band and other artistes, as part of the foundation’s strategy to promote inclusion through music.

Nationwide awareness tour

Ahead of the launch, Ferdy’s Band plans a month-long tour across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The foundation said the initiative will engage autism centres, public institutions, communities, and stakeholders, creating awareness for both the album and the charity concert.

Speaking through the statement, Ferdinand Effah, the band’s founder and lead musician, who is not often verbally inclined, described music as a vital tool for connection.

“Lacking the social and communication skills to interact, mingle, and belong is the horrible world we find ourselves as autistic people.

“However, with the stable passion I have come to develop for music as a source of inspiration to others in such similar circumstances; I am confident of a new world for Autism”.

The band comprises Ferdinand alongside non-autistic musicians, who said playing with him has deepened their understanding of communication and emotional expression.

Ferdinand’s siblings, who also perform with the group, described their shared experience as transformative.

Miriam Effah, a sister, was noted as a major influence on Ferdinand’s musical journey, while Gladys Effah provided companionship beyond formal music therapy sessions.

Autism

Autism, also referred to as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition that affects the brain.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it can often be detected in early childhood, although diagnosis frequently occurs later.

Abilities and needs vary widely among autistic individuals; while some can live independently, others require life-long care and support.

Evidence-based psychosocial interventions, the WHO said, have been shown to improve communication and social skills, benefiting both autistic individuals and their caregivers.

Experts note that care for people with autism must be accompanied by broader societal support to ensure accessibility and inclusion.

Music as advocacy and inclusion

The foundation said Ferdy’s Band represents a strategic channel to promote autism awareness and inclusion.

Stanley Effah, president and trustee of FEMHF, called on Nigerians to support such initiatives.

“Our drumming for autism acceptance calls on parents, families, neighbours, employers, and society at large to never leave anyone behind because of disability,” he said.

World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on 2 April, is an international event dedicated to raising awareness of ASD and promoting acceptance, inclusion, and support for individuals with autism.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, the day highlights the need for greater understanding of autism as a global health issue and encourages worldwide support for people on the spectrum and their families.

The observance provides an opportunity to educate the public about the challenges and strengths of individuals with autism, address misconceptions and stigma, and advocate for early diagnosis and intervention.

It is also a time to celebrate the unique perspectives, talents, and contributions that people with autism bring to their communities.