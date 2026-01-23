The Nigerian government has spent more than N120 billion to rehabilitate 18 medical schools across the country and expand enrolment in key health disciplines.

This was disclosed on Thursday, the third day of the 56th convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where President Bola Tinubu’s address was delivered by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

The ceremony culminated in the award of doctoral degrees and special honours to outstanding scholars and public figures.

According to the president, the intervention targets medical education in the fields of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and nursing, with a specific goal of quadrupling admission into nursing schools nationwide to boost the supply of trained nurses and address gaps in the health sector.

The president noted that over the past two years, the government has rehabilitated 18 medical schools across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with plans to extend the intervention to an additional six to 12 medical schools under the 2026 Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) spending guidelines.

He added that the initiative includes the construction of eight medical simulation laboratories across the six geopolitical zones to improve clinical training, as well as the allocation of over N27 billion for new hostels in the beneficiary medical schools.

Education as a pillar of national renewal

In the address, the President described education as the bedrock of his administration’s “renewed agenda,” stressing that no country can rise above the quality of its human capital.

He acknowledged the socio-economic challenges confronting Nigeria, including inflation, unemployment and inequality, but reaffirmed that sustained investment in education remains central to national development.

The president also highlighted the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, noting that since its operationalisation, more than 1.3 million applications have been received nationwide, with about 900,000 students currently benefiting.

He said cumulative disbursement under the scheme has exceeded N200 billion, describing this as a deliberate investment in Nigeria’s future workforce.

Beyond medical education, he announced that the 2026 TETFund cycle would include over N100 billion for the rehabilitation of faculties of engineering and technology in 12 universities: six federal universities of technology and six conventional universities.

The funding, he said, will support workshop upgrades, procurement of modern equipment and construction of new facilities where required.

The president also reiterated an end to recurring industrial actions in federal universities, stating that Nigeria has witnessed two uninterrupted academic sessions since the start of his administration.

He attributed the stability to political will and sustained dialogue, noting that the Ministry of Education had concluded and signed a new agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“This landmark agreement marks a turning point in the history of tertiary education in Nigeria,” he said, adding that the era of perennial strikes “has come to an end.”

Convocation highlights, degree awards

The doctoral degree award session of UNILAG’s 56th convocation ceremonies, which marked the culmination of a week-long programme celebrating the academic achievements of the institution’s graduates.

In total, 16,506 students graduated during the ceremonies. Of this number, 10,584 received first degrees and diplomas, while 5,782 postgraduate students graduated from the School of Postgraduate Studies, alongside 140 graduands from the UNILAG Business School.

The convocation covered degree awards across multiple faculties, including Arts, Sciences, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Health Sciences, Pharmacy and the Distance Learning Institute.

The university also conferred doctoral degrees and prizes, while also recognising distinguished academics and contributors to the institution. Two retired scholars, James Olowokudejo, a professor from the Department of Botany and Duro Oni, a professor from the Department of Theatre Arts, were honoured as Emeritus Professors.

Akinsanya Osibogun, a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine was conferred with the title of Distinguished Professor. Gold medals were awarded to Ayoka Olusakin, Professor of Counselling Psychology, and Taiwo Ipaye, former Registrar and Director of the Office of Advancement, in recognition of their sustained service to the university.

The university also conferred honorary degrees on Jubril Tinubu, the CEO of Oando, who received a Doctor of Business degree, and Kanu Agabi, former Attorney-General of the Federation, who was awarded a Doctor of Laws degree.

The university also announced that 147 students were graduating during the PhD convocation session. The overall best PhD thesis award was presented to Haruna Abubakar, who obtained his doctorate in Civil and Environmental Engineering, while the best PhD thesis in the Humanities category went to Beatrice Zuhumnen in Educational Psychology. The best PhD thesis from the UNILAG Business School was awarded to Oyeyemi Adebamowo.

Among the graduates were Hammid Taju, who earned a PhD in French at the age of 78, making him the oldest graduating student for the year, and Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade, the Olofin of Isheri, who graduated with a Master’s degree in Systems Engineering.

Vice-Chancellor highlights UNILAG’s achievements

In her address, UNILAG Vice-Chancellor Folashade Ogunshola described the convocation as a celebration of diligence, resilience and academic excellence, noting that the university had made significant strides in research, teaching and community service over the past year.

Mrs Ogunsola said the institution retained its position as joint first in Nigeria in the 2026 Times Higher Education ranking, placing in the 801–1000 global band, with strong performance in research quality and industry income.

The vice-chancellor also announced that UNILAG emerged winner of the Most International African Institution (West Africa) 2025, an award recognising its impact in advancing international education opportunities.

Also, in a separate address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of Council, Wole Olanipekun, warned against rising intolerance, online abuse and bullying in Nigeria, urging citizens to uphold the rule of law.

The professor cautioned that silence in the face of injustice could endanger society, calling on state institutions to protect citizens’ rights and urging graduates to contribute positively to nation-building.