The federal government has established a National Task Force on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety to strengthen clinical oversight, prevent medical errors, and improve patient safety across Nigeria.

The development was announced Thursday evening by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, via his X account, where he shared the task force’s mandate, terms of reference, and membership composition.

“In furtherance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s health system, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has established the National Task Force on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety,” Mr Pate said.

The task force will be chaired by Mr Pate, with Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, serving as alternate chair.

“The task force is established to support the development and operationalisation of sustainable clinical governance and patient safety structures, standards, and accountability mechanisms that improve health outcomes, enhance patient experience, and strengthen workforce performance across the Nigerian health system,” Mr Pate noted.

Addressing medical negligence

The establishment of the task force follows concerns over medical errors in Nigeria’s healthcare system, which persist in both public and private hospitals.

The most recent case is the allegation of medical negligence raised by renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie following the death of her 21-month-old son, which reignited conversations about patient safety, accountability, and standards of care.

Studies indicate that medical errors are widespread in the country. A 2025 study published in the African Research Journal of Medical Sciences found that medical error prevalence rates among Nigerian practitioners ranged from 42.8 per cent to 89.8 per cent, with 33.3 per cent of patients experiencing additional injuries as a result of treatment.

In the terms of reference he shared, Mr Pate highlighted that, despite strides in expanding access to essential health services, “preventable deaths and disabilities due to poor-quality care continue to undermine these gains.”

He cited global estimates showing that in low-and middle-income countries, 60 per cent of avoidable deaths stem from poor-quality care, while 40 per cent result from lack of access.

Globally, this translates to five to eight million deaths annually, with financial costs from medication errors alone reaching $42 billion.

“The high rates of preventable errors, fragmented service delivery, and limited workforce capacity have prompted calls for coordinated national oversight,” he noted.

Taskforce mandates, objectives

According to the health minister, the National Task Force will serve as a strategic platform for integrating quality and patient safety into all aspects of health service delivery.

The initiative aligns with calls from the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Bank, OECD, and The Lancet Global Health Commission for low- and middle-income countries to prioritise high-quality, people-centred care as the foundation of Universal Health Coverage.

The task force will also contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3.8) on quality essential health services and support the objectives of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

Mr Pate said the committee will develop and standardise national clinical governance and patient safety frameworks, policies, and implementation guidance, ensuring that health facilities nationwide operate under consistent standards.

It will also strengthen systems for prevention, reporting, learning, and response to adverse events and patient safety incidents, promoting accountability and reducing preventable harm.

The task force will also enhance workforce capacity through training, mentorship, and oversight, equipping health workers and managers with the skills to manage risks and maintain safe care.

On the time frame, the task force is mandated to operate initially for 12 months, with monthly meetings conducted virtually, in hybrid format, or in person as required.

Strengthening health system

Mr Pate said the initiative directly addresses systemic challenges in Nigerian healthcare, including frequent misdiagnoses, inadequate provider-patient interaction, fragmented service delivery, and limited accountability mechanisms.

He said vulnerable populations, including low-income and less educated groups, are disproportionately affected, highlighting the importance of a coordinated national approach.

“Reducing preventable harm and improving quality of care require institutional structures that define responsibilities, enforce standards, and promote continuous learning across all levels of care,” he said.