Domestic supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the Dangote Refinery rose by almost 65 per cent in December 2025, helping to boost Nigeria’s overall petrol availability, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said.

According to the NMDPRA’s December 2025 Factsheet Report released on Thursday, the Dangote Refinery increased its PMS domestic supply from 19.47 million litres per day (ml/d) in November 2025 to an average of 32.012ml/d in December, approaching its initial supply plan of 50ml/d for the month.

The report attributed the improvement to more substantial capacity utilisation at the privately owned refinery, which reached a peak of 71 per cent in December.

The increased output from Dangote Refinery contributed to a rise in Nigeria’s total daily domestic PMS supply to 74.2 million litres in December, up from 71.5 million litres per day recorded in November.

The authority also reported a sharp increase in petrol consumption, rising to 63.7 million litres per day in December 2025, up from 52.9 million litres per day in the previous month.

In contrast, the domestic supply of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) declined to 17.9ml/d in December from 20.4ml/d in November, even as daily diesel consumption increased to 16.4ml/d from 15.4ml/d.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply recorded modest growth during the period, rising to 5.2 metric tonnes per day in December from 5.0 metric tonnes per day in November.

Despite the gains recorded by Dangote Refinery and modular refineries, the NMDPRA disclosed that Nigeria’s four state-owned refineries recorded zero production in December.

It said the Port Harcourt Refinery remained shut down, though evacuation of Automotive Gas Oil produced before May 24, 2025, averaged 0.247 million litres per day. The Warri and Kaduna refineries also remained shut down throughout the period.

On modular refineries, the report said Waltersmith Refinery (Train 2, 5,000 barrels per day) completed pre-commissioning in December, with hydrocarbon introduction expected in January 2026. The refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 63.24 per cent and an average AGO supply of 0.051ml/d.

Edo Refinery posted an average capacity utilisation of 85.43 per cent with AGO supply of 0.052ml/d, while ARADEL recorded 53.89 per cent utilisation and supplied an average of 0.289ml/d of AGO.

Total AGO supply from the three modular refineries averaged 0.392 ml/d, with other products including naphtha, heavy hydrocarbon kerosene (HHK), fuel oil, and marine diesel oil (MDO).

The report listed Nigeria’s 2025 daily consumption benchmarks as 50 ml/d for PMS, 14 ml/d for diesel, 3 ml/d for aviation fuel (ATK), and 3,900 metric tonnes per day for cooking gas.

Actual daily truck-out consumption in December stood at 63.7ml/d for PMS, 16.4ml/d for diesel, 2.7ml/d for ATK and 4,380 metric tonnes per day for cooking gas.