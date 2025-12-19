The federal government and the United States have signed a landmark technical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation and funding for the early detection and prevention of existing infectious diseases in Nigeria, including HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis.

This is according to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Friday.

The statement indicate that the MoU covers enhancing disease surveillance systems; strengthening safety procedures for pathogen sample collection, transport, storage, testing, and disposal; primary care, financial protection, and the provision of technical support, among other objectives.

The MoU also aligns with Nigeria’s own drive towards its own ultimate self-reliance, by reducing dependence on external aid gradually by 2030.

The ministry said under this framework, Nigeria plans to progressively increase its health spending as a share of its national budget, while funding from the United States government is expected to gradually decline.

This approach reflects a strategic pivot towards trade- and investment-based partnerships.

According to the statement, the signing of the MoU is a culmination of the efforts of both governments to work cooperatively towards a health system capable of preventing, detecting, and treating diseases, while expanding access to primary healthcare and attracting private sector investments necessary for self-reliance.

It said the ministry had in 2023 embarked on a reform programme—the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII)—aimed at improving healthcare accessibility, affordability, quality, accountability, and efficiency.

The initiative is implemented through a Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) that aims to align all government levels (Federal, State, Local), agencies, civil society, private sector, and development partners under a sector-wide plan, budget, and reporting framework.

In December 2023, the Health Sector Renewal Compact, signed under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, brought together all 36 state governors, the FCTA, and development partners, demonstrating high-level political commitment to building a unified, efficient, and resilient health system for all Nigerians.

Under this MoU, Nigeria and the United States will further strengthen their collaboration to prevent the spread of emerging, reemerging, and existing infectious disease threats.

“Over a five-year period, from April 2026 to December 2030, the United States government will provide almost $2 billion in grant funding, while Nigeria will commit at least six per cent of executed annual Federal and State domestic budgets to health to be steadily, expected to mobilise nearly $3 billion for health within the same timeframe,” it said.

The statement noted that President Tinubu has already included this in the federal government’s proposed 2026 Appropriation.

The MoU is strategically focused on seven areas of cooperation, viz. Surveillance and Outbreak Response; Laboratory Systems; Commodities; Frontline Healthcare Workers; Data Systems; Strategic Investment and Technical Assistance.

The federal government expresses its appreciation to the government of the United States for its renewed commitment to deepening health cooperation and reaffirms its determination to work towards achieving the objectives aligned with its own national interests.

While this technical MoU focuses on health, the statement noted that Nigeria is committed to continuing progress in addressing other areas of mutual concern.

It acknowledged also that, both the US and Nigeria may choose to pause, extend, or opt out of the MoU in the event of insufficient progress.

The government also extends its gratitude to all its development partners for their continued collaboration and support.