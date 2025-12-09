The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have extended their indefinite nationwide strike, accusing the federal government of deliberately stalling the implementation of the long-awaited adjustment to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

In a statement signed by the National Chairman, Kabiru Minjibir, and the National Secretary, Martin Egbanubi, the union said the decision followed an expanded emergency virtual meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC), which reviewed compliance levels, challenges and stalled negotiations with government officials.

On 4 November, PREMIUM TIMES reported that JOHESU had issued a 15-day strike ultimatum to the federal government over its failure to implement the long-delayed adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The union accused the government of insensitivity and discrimination in handling the welfare concerns of health workers despite multiple agreements and presidential assurances.

JOHESU, which comprises the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), said the ultimatum took effect on 31 October.

The union explained that the dispute centres on the government’s failure to adjust CONHESS in the same manner as the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for doctors, which has been revised three times since 2014.

According to JOHESU, the issue has featured in several negotiation rounds, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 29 October 2024 and commitments following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on 5 June 2023.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum without a positive government response, JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) declared an indefinite nationwide strike, which began Saturday, 15 November 2025.

Compliance reports, challenges and stalled dialogue

The statement noted that the NEC received detailed reports from its organs on the level of compliance with the strike directive and the challenges encountered since the action began on 14 November, following the expiration of a 15-day ultimatum issued to the government.

It added that the council also reviewed updates on the two conciliation meetings held with government officials on 19 November and 4 December.

According to JOHESU, despite the meetings, the federal government had yet to issue the enabling circular and salary table required to activate the adjusted CONHESS. The NEC said this failure formed a key reason why the strike, now in its 24th day, must continue.

Victimisation and use of interns

The statement also warned the federal government against victimising health workers for participating in the industrial action, stressing that such actions would violate established labour norms.

In addition, the NEC directed State Health Institutions with pending strike notices to join the national action once their ultimatums lapse and their respective state governments fail to respond positively.

The statement condemned the deployment of locum staff and interns in some Federal and State Health Institutions to undermine the strike.

It emphasised that interns are not legally permitted to work independently and that any attempt to use them compromises patient safety.

JOHESU vowed to resist what it described as “quackery, casualisation and unprofessional practices” in the health sector.

According to the NEC, members across the country must remain united and sustain the momentum of the strike, which it said is necessary to protect both professional integrity and the public interest.

Appeal to Nigerians and call for intervention

The statement expressed sympathy to Nigerians affected by the ongoing disruption in health services, describing the situation as “avoidable and unfortunate”.

It commended the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress for their support and urged them, alongside Civil Society Organisations, traditional rulers, elder statesmen and other stakeholders, to prevail upon the federal government to urgently implement the salary adjustment and restore stability in the health sector.