The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has equipped the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, with medical equipment worth N300 million to strengthen healthcare delivery in the institution.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of FMC Gusau, Naziru Tukur, on Friday.

According to the statement, the supply contract was executed with Connaught International Services Ltd and duly signed by the Head of the Procurement Unit of the Agency, Ayodeji John.

Presenting the items, the NPHCDA representative, Shehu Ibrahim, said the equipment were designated for critical departments, including the Labour Room, Theatre, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Maternity Side Laboratory.

For the labour room, the hospital received delivery beds, suction machines, foetal monitors, foetal tococardiographs, and both manual and electronic blood pressure apparatus.

For the theatre, the supplies included LED theatre lights, operating tables, suction machines, diathermy and anaesthesia machines, and multi-parameter patient monitors, among others.

Similarly, the NICU received incubators, neonatal monitors, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, delivery systems, and phototherapy lamps to enhance neonatal care.

The maternity side laboratory was also equipped with an automated haematology analyser, microscopes, biochemistry analyser, blood grouping kits, spectrophotometer, glucometer, urinalysis analyser, blood refrigerator, and freezer.

Other essential items included 250 biohazard waste disposal bags, 500 blood collection tubes and needles, 250 sharp disposal boxes, and 50 thermometers, among others.”

The Medical Director of FMC Gusau, Bello Mohammed, expressed deep appreciation to NPHCDA for the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful.

Mr Mohammed commended the agency’s commitment to strengthening tertiary healthcare institutions and assured that the equipment would be effectively utilised to enhance patient care and safety.

“This support comes at a crucial time when our centre is witnessing an upsurge in patient attendance due to insecurity in the region,” he said.

“We are deeply grateful and urge other agencies to emulate this gesture.”

The Head of Clinical Services and Training, Umar Abdullahi, attributed the intervention to the proactive leadership of Mr Mohammed the Medical Director, whose dedication had attracted numerous development projects to the centre.

Mr Abdullahi noted that under the MD’s five-year leadership, FMC Gusau had recorded remarkable transformations, including the establishment of new departments and facilities across the hospital.

He added that the latest intervention marked another milestone in FMC Gusau’s steady progress toward excellence in healthcare delivery and training, as the institution prepared to transition into a teaching hospital.

(NAN)