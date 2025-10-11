At least 15 members of Boko Haram Insurgents were reportedly killed on Friday as they attacked a military post in Ngamdu, along the Damaturu–Maiduguri Road in the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack occurred around 2:30 a.m. and was repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai after a fierce gun battle.

Uba Sani, an army lieutenant-colonel and spokesperson of the operation, said the terrorists suffered heavy losses, with reports of about 14 bodies buried around Bula Wura, near Wasaram in the local government area.

However, he said four soldiers paid the supreme price and five others were injured in the encounter.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully repelled a coordinated terrorist attack in the Ngamdu general area, following a swift response by forces on ground and reinforcement elements from 29 Task Force Brigade,” Mr Sani said.

He said the terrorists employed Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), armed drones, and command-initiated Improvised Explosive Devices, targeting troops and platforms.

Despite the strength of the attack, he said, the troops overpowered the insurgents.

“Unfortunately, own troops recorded 4 x Killed in Action (KIA) and 5 x Wounded in Action (WIA). Additionally, some Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and Gun Trucks (GTs) sustained varying degrees of damage during the encounter,” Mr Sani added in a statement.

According to him, the terrorists attempted to prevent military reinforcements and inflict further casualties by planting multiple IEDs along the Ngamdu–Damaturu Main Supply Route (MSR).

“This necessitated a temporary closure of the MSR, as engineers swiftly responded to clear 3 IED-laden spots”

“Following successful clearance, the MSR has now been reopened to both military and civilian movement,” he added

Mr Sani stated that in response to the attack, troops were immediately resupplied with critical logistics, including MRAP tyres and ammunition, to sustain operations and restore full mobility.

He commended the troops for their gallantry and assured the public that normalcy had been restored in the area.

The attack comes less than a week after the insurgents displaced about 5000 residents of communities in Kirawa in Gwoza Local Government Area.