Katsina State Government has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Revive, a Belgium-based international NGO, to provide medical services and training focused on breast and cervical cancer treatment for women in the state. The partnership will see a team of 25 medical professionals visit Katsina for two weeks to provide medical services, conduct diagnoses, and train local healthcare workers.

Speaking on the partnership during the delegation visit to Belgium, Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu Funtua, said the partnership aimed at combating breast and cervical cancer among women in the state. “We are committed to ensuring that our women have access to quality healthcare services, and this partnership is a testament to our government’s dedication to improving the health and well-being of our citizens,” the Commissioner said.

Speaking on the partnership, the wife of the Governor, Fatima Dikko Radda, expressed profound satisfaction with the MoU, describing it as a game-changer for women’s health in Katsina State. “This collaboration is deeply personal to me because I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of breast and cervical cancer on our women. Many suffer in silence due to lack of access to early detection and treatment. This partnership with Revive will change that narrative by bringing world-class medical expertise directly to our women,” Mrs Fatima Radda stated.

She commended Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for his unwavering commitment to healthcare development and pledged to continue championing initiatives that improve the health and well-being of women and children across the state. “As a mother and advocate for women’s welfare, I am committed to ensuring that no woman in Katsina State dies from preventable diseases. This medical mission is just the beginning, and I call on all women to take advantage of this life-saving opportunity,” she added.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hadiza Yar’adua, stated that three medical oncologists from Katsina will also travel to Belgium for hands-on training at a leading teaching hospital. Mrs Yar’adua disclosed that the delegation, which included Dr Gadafi (Oncologist), Dr Aliyu (Medical Director, Primary Healthcare Katsina), and Aisha Mukhtar (SSA to the Governor’s wife), visited Belgium last week to engage with the Board of Directors and medical professionals of Revive. She noted that the collaboration focuses on women’s health, particularly breast and cervical cancer, which affects one in every ten women.

“This partnership represents another milestone in our continuous effort to promote preventive healthcare, strengthen medical capacity, and ensure that women have access to quality and lifesaving services,” Mrs Yar’adua stated. She noted that over the past two years, the Radda administration has made significant investments in the health sector, upgrading Primary Healthcare centres across all 361 wards and equipping hospitals with modern medical facilities.

“The next step in this progress is to invest in our human capital by strengthening the capacity of our medical professionals and building strategic partnerships that can bring lasting impact,” the women affairs commissioner emphasised. The partnership is expected to strengthen Katsina State’s capacity to combat women’s cancer and improve overall healthcare delivery across the state.