A recent claim about a Chinese-made bone adhesive sparked online debate after an X user expressed scepticism about claims of new Chinese inventions, saying he would independently verify whether the story about such an invention was true.

However, a review of financing records and clinical trial announcements by PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed key details of the development.

The product, “Bone 02 Bone Adhesive,” was introduced by Hangzhou Yuannang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Yuannang Bio).

The company describes it as a breakthrough material capable of repairing fractures within minutes, even in wet or blood-filled environments, while being fully biodegradable.

Product financing, claims

According to a report by Artery Network on 11 September, Hangzhou Yuannang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Yuannang Bio) recently completed nearly 100 million yuan in Series A financing, led by Hetang Venture Capital with participation from Zheshang Venture Capital and others.

This is Zheshang Venture Capital’s third investment in Yuannang Bio, following previous rounds in October 2021 and August 2022, bringing its cumulative investment to tens of millions of yuan.

The company said the funds will be used to advance the clinical application of its flagship product, “Bone 02 Bone Adhesive,” and accelerate commercialisation.

About the bone adhesive

Yuannang Bio describes the adhesive as a breakthrough material that can rapidly bond in wet or blood-filled environments while being fully biodegradable.

Unlike traditional metal plates and screws, it is designed to seamlessly join even small bone fragments, reducing the risk of foreign body reactions and infections.

The product, “Bone 02 Bone Cement”, is intended to improve surgical efficiency, particularly in complex comminuted fractures, where traditional operations can take several hours and may result in bone loss, delayed healing, or traumatic arthritis.

The company said the adhesive could also have applications in minimally invasive fracture surgeries and even in battlefield medicine, allowing for immediate “self-service” fixation of traumatic fractures.

Inspiration from oysters

Yuannang Bio’s Chief Scientist, Lin Xianfeng, led the development of the product. With over 40 years of orthopaedic clinical experience, he recalled his childhood by the sea and how oysters secrete a natural underwater glue.

According to Mr Xianfeng, this glue has been used in China for centuries to reinforce bridge piers.

“Through continuous experimentation, we overcame challenges such as biotoxicity, adhesion stability in bloody environments, and ease of surgical use,” he said.

The team said this “bionic” approach, modelling technology on biological processes, allowed them to overcome longstanding obstacles that had limited bone glue research worldwide for nearly a century.

Clinical trials

In January 2025, Yuannang Biopharmaceuticals launched what it described as the world’s first prospective, multicentre, blinded, randomised, parallel-controlled, and non-inferiority clinical trial for comminuted fracture bone bonding.

More than 150 patients have been enrolled. According to the company, preliminary results showed no safety issues, with treatment efficacy meeting expectations.

The adhesive reportedly seamless bonds all fracture fragments, avoiding or reducing the need for metal fixation.

The wider need

Fractures are among the most common clinical injuries. Without timely and effective treatment, they can lead to severe consequences, including disability in young and middle-aged patients and even death in elderly patients.

While modern metal internal fixation has advanced treatment, comminuted fractures, where bones shatter into multiple fragments, remain difficult to repair.

Conventional fixation can be labour-intensive, time-consuming, and sometimes ineffective, often leading to bone resorption, delayed healing, or post-traumatic arthritis.

Yuannang Bio said tens of millions of patients worldwide require a technological breakthrough to address these challenges.

Global ambitions

The company’s founding team has been engaged in biomaterials research for more than a decade and has published results in leading journals, including Nature.

It holds dozens of core patents across China, the United States, the European Union, and Japan.

Its product portfolio includes a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) gel patch kit, recognised as an innovative medical device in Zhejiang Province, and porcine-derived bone repair materials that overcome inter-species immune rejection.

Yuannang Bio described the Bone 02 Bone Adhesive as another step in its pursuit of breakthroughs in orthopaedics.

The firm said it aims to secure the world’s first regulatory approval for the adhesive in treating comminuted fractures, while also exploring future applications in spinal fixation and dental implantation.