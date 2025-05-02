The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has reported 1,307 suspected cholera cases and 34 deaths across 30 states and 98 Local Government Areas in the country.

The infectious disease agency also raised concerns over a potential surge in cholera cases as the country enters the rainy season.

The Director General of NCDC, Jide Idris, while speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, warned that flood-prone communities with limited access to clean water and sanitation are especially at risk.

Mr Idris highlighted that the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook has issued warnings to 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), predicting significant flood risks in these areas.

According to him, the forecast indicated that over 1,200 communities in 176 LGAs will experience moderate flooding, while 2,187 communities across 293 LGAs are at high risk.

“For epidemiological week 16 (ending 20 April 2025), 1,307 suspected cases of cholera have been reported across 30 states and 98 LGAs, with 34 associated deaths,” he said.

He said this represents a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.6 per cent, significantly higher than the target of less than one per cent.

He urged the public including health workers, and partners to stay vigilant, act early, and follow all preventive guidance.

“Cholera can be prevented through ensuring access to safe, potable drinking water; proper sanitation and waste disposal; and appropriate hygiene, including handwashing.”

Cholera outbreak

Cholera is a deadly disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, associated with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water.

But it has also been found in seemingly clean places, including affluent neighbourhoods, hotels and restaurants with poor hygiene practices such as handling food with dirty hands and using contaminated water to wash utensils and prepare food.

Cholera symptoms can appear suddenly, within hours to five days after infection. Symptoms range from mild discomfort to severe and life-threatening conditions.

One of the main signs is severe diarrhoea, leading to rapid fluid loss from the body and potential muscle cramps due to the loss of essential salts and minerals.

Alongside diarrhoea, vomiting is common and can worsen dehydration.

Dehydration is the most concerning symptom, indicated by a dry mouth, extreme thirst, reduced urination, sunken eyes and low blood pressure, potentially progressing to shock. If untreated, it can be fatal within hours.

Proactive cholera control measures

As the rainy season intensifies, the NCDC said it is prioritising cholera control.

Mr Idris said the federal government has introduced a community-based forecasting approach to help vulnerable regions prepare for flood risks and potential cholera outbreaks.

He also said, in collaboration with state health authorities, the NCDC has deployed National Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to flood-prone areas. These teams are focused on enhancing local response capabilities and distributing essential medical supplies, such as oral rehydration salts (ORS), antibiotics, and protective equipment to reduce cholera transmission.

Mr Idris emphasised the importance of practising good hygiene, including frequent hand washing and ensuring that food and water are safe from contamination.

He also called on state governments to prioritise access to clean water, proper sanitation, and effective waste management systems to mitigate cholera risks.

