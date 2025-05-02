The NNPC Foundation has launched a free cataract screening and surgery programme targeting 1,000 beneficiaries in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The scheme is part of a nationwide initiative to tackle avoidable blindness, the Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, said during the flag off ceremony held on Friday at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria.

Mr Arukwe said the programme is part of a broader outreach spanning Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

According to the official, the initiative aims to provide over 6,000 cataract surgeries across the country.

“We are excited by the turnout and how smoothly the programme is progressing here in Zaria,” Mr Arukwe said. “Cataract is one of the leading causes of blindness globally. In Nigeria, it accounts for about 3 per cent of blindness cases, but it is preventable. With successful surgery, individuals can regain their sight and return to productive lives.”

The Zaria outreach, attended by PREMIUM TIMES, marks the North-west regional phase of the initiative. Similar efforts are ongoing in the North-central and North-east, while the programme has been executed in the three southern regions.

Mr Arukwe also highlighted the NNPC Foundation’s broader interventions in the areas of health, education, women empowerment, energy, and the environment.

He said it’s past health projects include cancer screenings for over 3,400 individuals, glaucoma testing, medical outreaches in Abuja, and support for cardiac surgeries in collaboration with the Cardiac Society of Nigeria.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Umma Ahmed, commended the foundation for what she described as a life-changing intervention.

“This initiative restores not just vision, but dignity and hope,” she said. “It aligns perfectly with the health agenda of our governor, Senator Uba Sani, who is committed to delivering equitable and quality healthcare to all citizens, especially the underserved.”

She said the state government was ready to continue partnering with organisations like the NNPC Foundation to expand access to healthcare in remote communities.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, also graced the ceremony, reinforcing the significance of the programme to the Zaria community.

The Executive Director of Programme Management at the NNPC Foundation, Aminu Mu’azu, expressed gratitude to the emir, the Kaduna State Government, and the hospital’s management for their support.

He urged beneficiaries to adhere strictly to post-operative instructions and medication to ensure full recovery and avoid complications.

“This programme is about restoring lives and livelihoods,” Mr Mu’azu said. “We thank the NNPC Board for their swift approval and continued support in delivering impactful community health interventions.”

