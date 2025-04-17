March 2025 witnessed major health developments and renewed calls for urgent interventions as Nigeria grappled with both emerging and persistent health threats. From global concerns over HIV drug shortages triggered by foreign aid disruptions, to local disease outbreaks, the month reflected both the progress and persistent challenges shaping Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Here’s a look at some of the most important health stories in March

Nigeria, seven other countries could face HIV drug shortages

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the United States’ decision to halt foreign aid has “substantially disrupted” the supply of HIV treatments in eight countries, including Nigeria.

Other countries are Haiti, Kenya, Lesotho, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ukraine.

Nigeria’s fight against HIV/AIDS has been significantly aided by international donors, particularly PEPFAR, which has provided billions of dollars in funding over the past two decades.

PEPFAR, which provides HIV treatment to over 20.6 million people worldwide, faced a temporary funding suspension due to President Trump’s executive order on foreign aid.

The order halted many overseas assistance programmes, putting millions at risk.

To mitigate the impact of this, the Nigerian government announced plans to locally produce HIV-related medical tools, including test kits and antiretroviral drugs.

The government has also allocated more funds to support HIV treatment in the country.

Europe records highest number of measles cases in 25 years – UN

Measles cases in Europe have doubled in just a year, with the highest number reported since 1997, according to UN agencies.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said measles is back, and it’s a wake-up call for all.

A total of 127,350 cases were reported in the region in 2024, double the number of cases reported for 2023 and the highest number since 1997, according to analysis by the UN agencies.

Among the most contagious viruses affecting people, measles can damage the immune system by “erasing” its memory of how to fight infections, leaving survivors vulnerable to other diseases.

Meningitis outbreak amidst intense heat

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warned about a potential Meningococcal meningitis outbreak in Northern Nigeria, citing worsening weather conditions as a major risk factor.

NiMet stated that dust particles in suspension, coupled with high heat and humidity, were expected to increase.

Although residents complained about intense heat across Nigeria, NiMet warned that the situation was more dire in the northern part of the country, which is on average hotter than the southern part.

The agency explained that the weather conditions “have increased the prospects of the outbreak of Meningococcal meningitis over the northern part of the country.”

According to NiMet, the states most vulnerable to an outbreak include Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, and Borno.

It warned that the most vulnerable groups include infants, young children, the aged, those with weak immune systems and people with head injuries.

More deaths recorded from Lassa Fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) confirmed that 118 lives were lost to Lassa fever during the first quarter of 2025.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or persons.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, and chest pain.

NCDC noted that 3,465 suspected cases were recorded between January and March, spanning 91 local government areas (LGAs) and 33 states.

The health agency disclosed that 20 healthcare workers were among those infected.

Nigeria’s First Lady donates N1 billion to support fight against tuberculosis

At an event to commemorate the 2025 World Tuberculosis (TB) day, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, donated N1 billion through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to support efforts to end TB in the country.

This is the second consecutive year she has made such a commitment. In 2024, she pledged same amount during her investiture as the Global and National Stop TB Champion.

TB, an airborne disease caused by a bacterium (mycobacterium tuberculosis), mostly affects the lungs. It is the second deadliest infectious killer disease (after COVID-19) and among the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

TB remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria, with the country ranking sixth globally and first in Africa.

Nigeria records more Diphtheria cases

In March, the NCDC recorded new cases of diphtheria.

Since epidemiological week 19 of 2022, Nigeria has recorded 42,805 suspected diphtheria cases across 351 LGAs in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of these, 25,977 cases (60.7 per cent) have been confirmed, comprising 396 laboratory-confirmed cases, 238 epidemiologically linked cases, and 25,353 clinically compatible cases.

The report revealed that states with the highest number of suspected cases include Kano (24,385), Yobe (5,330), Katsina (4,253), Bauchi (3,066), Borno (3,059), Kaduna (777), and Jigawa (364), which accounted for 96.3 per cent of the total suspected cases.

The confirmed cases have been reported in 187 LGAs across 26 states, with Kano (18,254), Bauchi (2,334), Yobe (2,383), Katsina (1,517), Borno (1,161), Jigawa (53), Plateau (119), and Kaduna (44) accounting for 99.1 per cent of these cases.

NCDC stated that most confirmed cases, 16,579 (63.8 per cent), occurred among children aged one to 14 years.

Seven million people die from air pollution annually – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that air pollution remains one of the most severe global health threats, contributing to around 7 million premature deaths annually.

The health body noted that 99 per cent of the world’s population breathes air that exceeds its guideline limits.

It said low and middle-income countries are experiencing the highest levels of exposure.

The polluted air contains harmful substances such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide all of which poses a risk to human health.

