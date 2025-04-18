In a move aimed at strengthening the Kaduna State Civil Service and boosting service delivery, Governor Uba Sani has announced the appointment of three key officials into strategic positions within the state’s public service.

The appointments, announced on Wednesday, include: Jummai Bako – Head of Service; Ibrahim Balarabe – Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Pension Bureau and Ali D Audu, a retired Police Commissioner as the Commander, Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS)

Governor Sani, while congratulating the appointees, urged them to bring renewed energy, integrity, and commitment to their new roles. He charged them to leverage their experience in fulfilling their institutional mandates and wished them divine guidance as they undertake their duties.

Profiles of the New Appointees

Jummai Bako – Head of Service

Jummai Bako takes over from Habiba Anana Shekarau as the new Head of Service. Prior to her appointment, she served as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Service, overseeing Establishment, Management, and Training.

An accomplished economist and administrator, Mrs Bako has held several key positions including Director of Budget and Director of Monitoring and Evaluation in the Planning and Budget Commission. She also served as a lecturer at the Bauchi State Polytechnic and held roles in the Kaduna State Ministries of Education and Local Government.

Mrs Bako is a member of several policy and development committees, including the Government-Citizens Engagement Committee under the Open Government Partnership (OGP), the Kaduna State Steering Committee on Social Investments, and the Board of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She holds an MBA from Kaduna State University, a B.Sc. in Economics from Bayero University, Kano, and a diploma in computer operations. She has participated in numerous professional trainings both locally and internationally.

Ibrahim Balarabe – Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Pension Bureau

A seasoned financial expert, Ibrahim Mr Balarabe replaces Prof Salamatu Idris Isah as Executive Secretary of the Pension Bureau. He brings over three decades of experience in banking, pensions, and public service to his new role.

Until his retirement in 2023, Mr Balarabe served as Executive Director (North) at Access Pensions Limited. He played a pioneering role in the development of the Contributory Pension Scheme in Nigeria and was instrumental in the growth of Sigma and Access Pensions, overseeing business development and investment operations.

Mr Balarabe is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned degrees in Agriculture and Business Administration. He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

Ali D Audu – Commander, Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS)

A retired Commissioner of Police, Ali Audu steps in as the new Commander of KADVIS, succeeding Umar Ibrahim (rtd.). He brings extensive security experience, having served as Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Border Patrol, and the Police Mobile Force.

Mr Audu is known for his expertise in professional policing, tactical operations, and strategic leadership. He has undergone specialized training in human rights, civil-military cooperation, and unit combat operations.

Governor Sani’s latest appointments are expected to inject new momentum into governance in Kaduna State, with emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and citizen-focused service delivery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

