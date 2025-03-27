The Adamawa State Government has confirmed an outbreak of rabies, with cats being particularly affected.

The Commissioner for Livestock and Aquaculture Development, Tijjani Maksha, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Yola, assuring the public that measures are being taken to control the situation.

Rabies, a deadly virus primarily found in dogs and cats, is transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, usually via bites.

Mr Maksha urged pet owners, especially those with cats and dogs, to take their animals to government-approved veterinary hospitals or clinics for vaccinations.

He also mentioned that the ministry is awaiting the governor’s approval to launch a statewide vaccination campaign for all pets, particularly cats, in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mohammed Amin, said that a sample test conducted at the National Veterinary Laboratory in VOM, Plateau State, showed that out of 19 cats, nine tested positive for rabies.

According to him, this suggests that approximately 50 per cent of cats in the state may be affected.

Bathilomeu Nyalas, Director of Veterinary Services, revealed that three people had died from confirmed rabies cases in 2024.

Mr Nyalas assured the public that the ministry is closely monitoring the situation, with doctors placed on surveillance across all 21 Local Government Areas.

He outlined symptoms of rabies in pets, including unusual behaviour, excessive salivation, and high body temperature, advising pet owners to seek immediate veterinary care if they observed these signs.

(NAN)

