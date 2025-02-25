President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said the investment landscape in the country’s energy sector is brimming with opportunities driven by a fair regulatory environment and strategic initiatives aimed at attracting all kinds of investors.

Mr Tinubu disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the ongoing 8th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2025) held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president, represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, explained that the sector presents numerous opportunities, particularly in the areas of oil and gas exploration and production, renewable energy, domestic refining and petrochemical development and power generation and transmission amongst others.

He noted that Nigeria’s energy sector has long been a cornerstone of the economy, contributing significantly to government revenue, employment, and foreign exchange earnings.

“The investment landscape in Nigeria’s energy sector is brimming with opportunities driven by a fair regulatory environment and strategic initiatives aimed at attracting all kinds of investors. Allow me to highlight some of the areas that we have for investment. In the oil and gas exploration and production sector, we have developed new oil blocks.

“Our commitment to improving security in oil and gas producing regions and streamlining regulatory processes has created a conducive environment for investment. In the area of renewable energy. Our commitment to diversifying our energy mix presents significant opportunities in the renewable energy sector,” Mr Tinubu said.

He said investors can explore solar energy projects, giving Nigeria’s abundant solar resources, as well as wind and hydro power projects.

“Our decade of gas initiative further emphasises the strategic importance of natural gas as a transition fuel offering opportunities in gas production and infrastructure development. In domestic refining and petrochemical development, the revival of domestic refineries and establishment of more efficient processing and production. With the coming onstream of the NNPC refineries, we have more refining capacity to process our crude and also deliver these products at a cheaper cost to Nigerians.”

He added that the country’s efforts to expand power generation and improve transmission infrastructure offer investment opportunities in both conventional and renewable energy sources.

“Our efforts to represent the share of renewable energy in the energy mix aligns with global trends and presents a sustainable investment opportunity. Hydrogen is here in Nigeria; we are actively developing a hydrogen policy to attract investors and integrate hydrogen into our energy mix.

“We have unveiled a hydrogen development agenda to strengthen our abundant natural resources and strategic geographic position. I therefore encourage you to be a part of our hydrogen journey critical energy minerals,” the president said.

He said this is a key sector to the economic growth of the nation, noting that the government is committed to its rapid development.

“Our large deposits of copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth minerals, are all very critical for clean energy technologies and investment opportunities. We will also build local refining capacities for these resources to ensure more value addition and more revenue to the country. We are continuing to remove the bottlenecks and red tips that block investments and we are seeing more investment through the creation of enabling environments and regulations and the policies to support your investment flow,” he said.

Mr Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to bridging continents, strengthening investments and positioning Nigeria as a global leader in energy transformation.

“Let me make it clear that Nigeria will do all in her power to utilise her natural resources and energy resources to industrialise the country, create jobs and ensure prosperity for all Nigerians,” he said.

