The Nigerian government on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said, while speaking at an event to commemorate the 2024 World AIDS Day (WAD), that the present administration is also determined to sustain the HIV response in the country.

Mr Salako said the government has fully integrated HIV response into a Sector Wide Approach (SWAp), aimed at boosting accountability and ensuring all resources are aligned with the nation’s priorities.

“With a current HIV prevalence of 1.4 per cent in the general population and an estimated two million people living with HIV, it is critical for us to evolve the response to meet the needs of vulnerable groups,” he said.

“I am pleased to announce that we have taken a step forward in the fight against HIV/AIDS by ensuring HIV is fully integrated into the sector wide approach (SWAp) which will help ensure that all resources are aligned with our national health priorities can continue to lead HIV response with full government ownership and accountability.”

World AIDS Day

WAD is commemorated on 1 December every year to honour the people who have fallen to the disease as well as PLHIV. It is also a day to raise awareness about the disease and the need for people to know their status.

The global theme of the 2024 WAD is ‘Take the right path: My health, my right!’.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Under the broad theme, Nigeria marked the day with the theme, ‘Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV Among Children to End AIDS in Nigeria by 2030.’

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, noted that WAD serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing fight against HIV and the need for sustained action, particularly in protecting vulnerable populations such as children.

Ms Ilori said this year, the agency has placed special emphasis on stopping HIV/AIDS among children and raising consciousness on sustainability and ownership of the HIV response.

She said the government is putting in all efforts to Prevent Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT).

She calls for collective efforts to scale up prevention services, expand antenatal care, and address social barriers hindering women and children from accessing timely and quality care.

She noted that the country has achieved key milestones including the launch of the PMTCT and Paediatric Acceleration Committee, initiating local production of HIV-related commodities, and strengthening data management.

Goodwill Ambassador

At the event, a popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was appointed as National Goodwill Ambassador for Nigeria for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Ms Akindele in her acceptance speech pledged to intensify efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS, with focus on awareness, stigma reduction, and access to treatment.

She also emphasised her commitment to addressing critical issues, including preventing mother-to-child transmission and ensuring no child is born with HIV.

She highlighted the urgent need for a human rights-based approach to tackling the epidemic, particularly in Nigeria.

“With hope and determination, I pledge to contribute meaningfully towards ending HIV/AIDS as a global health threat,” she said.

The UNAIDS Country Representative, Leo Zekeng, noted that Nigeria has made significant strides in the fight against HIV over the past two decades.

Mr Zekeng said the country has also achieved notable progress in treatment access, with 1.6 million out of the two million people living with HIV in Nigeria currently on treatment.

He noted that despite the advancements, challenges remain, including addressing stigma and discrimination and ensuring equitable access to prevention and treatment services across all regions.

He calls for sustained and sustainable efforts to eliminate the disease as a public health threat by 2030.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

