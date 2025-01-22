On Wednesday, College of Medicine students at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, staged a peaceful protest over the persistent blackout affecting the hospital.

The protest, supported by the Students Union (SU) of the University of Ibadan (UI), began as early as 7.00 a.m.

The SU president, Bolaji Aweda, said the protest became necessary following the expiration of a 7-day ultimatum given to the management of both UI and UCH.

Mr Aweda, who alleged a power play among the stakeholders, added that the lack of electricity had lasted over 82 days.

According to him, the situation has affected the living conditions of students and their academics, making them unable to function well.

“Our demand is the immediate restoration of power to UCH and other hospitals currently facing a similar situation. We desire the implementation of the 50 per cent electricity tariff discount announced by the Ministry of

Power in August 2024 and the reform of the health sector in Nigeria,” he said.

“If UCH, the foremost healthcare hospital in Nigeria, is this bad, one can imagine what other health institutions in the country will look like.”

Also, the immediate past SU president, Tobiloba Samuel, said they had explored consultative means with the managements of UCH and UI, which yielded nothing.

Mr Samuel said the union would issue an ultimatum after the peaceful protest if the relevant stakeholders still fail to act.

He attributed the ongoing issue to the new power sector policy, which has made electricity unaffordable for educational and healthcare institutions.

He said they were told the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) had demanded the payment of half of the N3.78 million owed before reconnecting the hospital.

“I don’t know how they expect them to pay. We are calling on the Ministry of Education, which plays a regulatory role in the sector, to act,” he said.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and other stakeholders, not only to save UCH, but other educational and health institutions in similar situations.”

NAN reports there was no official of the UCH management to address the protesters, but security officers were present to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

When contacted, the Chairman, UCH Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Oladayo Olabampe, said the union was unaware of the protest.

Mr Olabampe said the organisers have no identity.

“I have nothing against it, but no union in UCH is involved to the best of my knowledge,” he said.

NAN reports that the students were dressed in black tops.

(NAN)

