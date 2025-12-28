From high-level policy debates at the 2025 National Health Dialogue to concerns over HIV service disruptions, November was a consequential month for Nigeria’s health sector.

As part of its monthly review, PREMIUM TIMES brings you a roundup of key stories and developments that shaped health conversations across the country this month.

2025 National Health Dialogue: Policymakers, experts discuss innovation, health financing

A major event that took place in November is the 2025 National Health Dialogue hosted by PREMIUM TIMES, in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

The event convened key voices in Nigeria’s health sector for crucial conversations on reform and accountability.

The forum, themed “Evidence, Innovation, and Financing for a Healthier Nigeria,” brought together senior government officials, global health leaders, journalists, civil society groups and health innovators for a full day of discussions on the state of Nigeria’s health system.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, headlined the Dialogue in a fireside discussion focused on Nigeria’s reform priorities, the future of primary healthcare, and the shifts required to improve outcomes nationwide.

Other key participants included the World Health Organisation Country Director, Pavel Ursu; the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina; the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Temitope Ilori, alongside several state commissioners of health.

Funding Freeze: 1.5 million Nigerians at risk as HIV services collapse

A report released in November shows that an estimated 1.5 million people in key populations could lose access to lifesaving prevention and support services as the country’s HIV response enters a dangerous phase following the US government’s funding freeze.

The report, developed and launched by Education as a Vaccine (EVA) paints a picture of declining prevention indicators, widespread service disruption and systemic weaknesses across the country.

The report shows that before the freeze, 87 per cent of Nigeria’s HIV budget depended on US government support.

Minister highlights challenges, progress, solutions in Nigeria’s health sector

Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the federal government is pushing for the highest health allocation in Nigeria’s history, ending wasteful spending practices and strengthening accountability across the system.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the 2025 National Health Dialogue, Mr Pate said Nigeria’s poor health outcomes reflect “exactly what the system was designed to produce – inequality and failure.”

He said decades of underinvestment, weak governance and unclear responsibilities have left citizens without reliable care.

Global Fund secures $11.34 billion to boost fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

The Global Fund said it has secured pledges worth $11.34 billion to sustain the fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, save millions of lives, and strengthen systems for health.

It said the pledges were made by partners at its Eighth Replenishment Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Global Fund said the new support package will focus on expanding access to diagnostic services, improving the availability of essential medicines, and strengthening frontline health systems in states with high disease burdens.

Nigeria meets two of three global HIV targets – NACA

Nigeria has met two of the three global HIV targets set for 2030, marking one of the country’s strongest performances yet in its decades-long response to the epidemic.

Under the UNAIDS 95–95–95 global targets, countries are expected by 2030 to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive sustained treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

The Director General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, said Nigeria now stands at 87–98–95.

Nigerian govt recommits to better health service delivery

Top officials from the Nigerian Ministry of Health and its agencies have pledged to pursue evidence-driven reforms, promote innovation, and strengthen financing to improve healthcare service delivery nationwide.

The commitment was made during the 2025 National Health Dialogue in Abuja, which brought together policymakers, health innovators, journalists, and civil society representatives.

In his submission, Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the federal government is pushing for the highest health allocation in Nigeria’s history, ending wasteful spending practices and strengthening accountability across the system.

Mr Pate said he expects Nigeria’s 2026 budget to move closer to a six per cent health allocation, “the highest ever” in federal spending.

Nigerian lawmakers order probe into medical doctors’ private practice during work hours

The House of Representatives has directed an investigation into the growing trend of medical consultants and personnel in public hospitals engaging in private practice during official working hours.

This resolution followed a motion on a matter of urgent national importance moved by Jessie Onuakalusi (LP, Lagos).

Mr Onuakalusi, in his motion, expressed concern over what he described as “unethical practices” among consultants and doctors at the National Hospital, Abuja, and other federal teaching hospitals who allegedly abandon official duties to attend to patients in private facilities.

He noted that the National Hospital, Abuja, was designed to provide tertiary health services to Nigerians and serve as the top referral centre in the Federal Capital Territory and across the country.

Nigeria’s health financing still far below target – Minister

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, acknowledged that Nigeria’s health financing remains critically low despite recent reforms aimed at building a resilient and inclusive health system.

Mr Salako, said that while progress has been made in several areas, the health sector still faces several challenges ranging from low funding to high out-of-pocket expenditure, workforce shortages, and weak infrastructure.

He noted that the progress is not happening at the pace required to meet the health needs of over 230 million Nigerians.

Nigeria averts 18 Million malaria cases annually – Official

In November, the federal government revealed that Nigeria is making major progress in the fight against malaria, averting an estimated 18 million cases every year.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, also outlined efforts to strengthen the country’s health system resilience and expand access to essential healthcare services.

He said the government’s malaria control programme forms a key pillar of the nation’s strategy to build a resilient and inclusive health system.

INTERVIEW: How Nigeria is strengthening PHCs, developing local vaccine production — NPHCDA ED

In November, PREMIUM TIMES had an exclusive interview with Muyi Aina, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Mr Aina talked about Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen primary health centres and develop local vaccine production.

He outlines efforts to improve facilities, expand the frontline health workforce, and ensure that Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) reaches the communities that need it most.

Resident doctors suspend strike after 29 days

At the end of November, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended its indefinite strike after 29 days, restoring services across federal hospitals.

NARD President, Muhammad Suleiman, said the industrial action was suspended for four weeks following engagements with the federal government.

The resident doctors embarked on an indefinite strike on 1 November, grounding services across federal hospitals.

The doctors’ demands include payment of all outstanding arrears and allowances, immediate replacement of existing doctors, improvement of hospital infrastructure, and inclusion of house officers in the civil service scheme.