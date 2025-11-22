Top The Global Fund on Friday said it has secured pledges worth $11.34 billion to sustain the fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, save millions of lives, and strengthen systems for health.

In a statement published on its website, the Global Fund said the pledges were made by partners at its Eighth Replenishment Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to the statement, the new support package will focus on expanding access to diagnostic services, improving the availability of essential medicines, and strengthening frontline health systems in states with high disease burdens.

The organisation also aims to close persistent treatment gaps, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

The summit, co-hosted by the governments of South Africa and the United Kingdom on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, brought together representatives from 17 countries, five Heads of State and government, multilateral partners, philanthropies, businesses, civil society, and community groups.

While the pledges fell short of the target outlined in the Investment Case, the Global Fund said the outcome reflected strong global solidarity at a time marked by fiscal tightening, conflict, and uncertainty.

Renewed commitments

In his remarks, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said hosting the replenishment in Africa for the first time symbolised the continent’s growing leadership in global health.

Mr Ramaphosa said this also symbolises how far the continent has come and how far it can go.

“Africa is not only leading in implementation; we are also driving innovation and taking greater responsibility for our own health systems,” he said.

Delivering his speech, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, emphasised the value of sustained investment in the Global Fund.

Mr Starmer added that in today’s volatile world, spending must be prioritised to make a genuine difference, which is why the United Kingdom will continue to support the Global Fund in its work fighting the world’s deadliest diseases.

Donor governments reaffirm support

Despite the global economic crisis, donor countries reaffirmed their confidence in the Global Fund’s model and impact.

The United Kingdom pledged £850 million, describing it as an investment in global and national health security, while South Africa committed $36.6 million through a joint public–private arrangement, including $10 million from the private sector.

According to the statement, the United States, the Fund’s largest donor, pledged $4.6 billion, with Germany confirming €1 billion.

France said its support remains unchanged but will confirm its final pledge next month. Canada pledged CAD 1.02 billion, while Spain, Italy and the Netherlands pledged €145 million, €150 million and €146 million respectively. Australia and Norway maintained their existing commitments.

Several G20 nations increased their support. India and Ireland raised their contributions, while Korea maintained its commitment and now qualifies to join a voting constituency of the Global Fund Board for the first time since 2006.

Meanwhile, African countries implementing Global Fund grants pledged $51.59 million, which their leaders described as a demonstration of growing domestic responsibility for health financing.

Private sector steps up contributions

Private philanthropic actors also made substantial contributions.

The Gates Foundation pledged $912 million, its largest commitment to date, while the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) added $135 million, bringing its total additional support since the last replenishment to $200 million.

(RED) continued its two-decade partnership with a $75 million pledge, and other private donors contributed a further $201.85 million.

According to the statement, private sector support for the Eighth Replenishment now totals $1.34 billion.

The organisation noted that these investments will accelerate access to new tools, strengthen health systems, and support integrated services aimed at improving outcomes for women and children.

A model evolving for a new global era

Chair of the Global Fund Board, Roslyn Morauta, said the pledges reflected both global resilience and the partnership’s evolution.

Ms Morauta added that in a difficult year, the result demonstrates the world’s confidence in the Fund’s collective model, while also reflecting a determination to adapt, work smarter, be more efficient, and ensure that every dollar delivers maximum impact.

The Global Fund noted that it will continue to implement reforms outlined in the Accra Reset, including simplifying grant processes, expanding access to pooled procurement, and supporting countries to move towards nationally led and financed health systems.

Enhanced cooperation with partners such as the World Health Organisation, the African Union and Gavi, they said, will also be prioritised.

What it means for Nigeria

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu described the outcome as a shift toward country-led partnerships.

Mr Tinubu said the commitments align with Nigeria’s deepening investment in its health system, from expanding primary health care to strengthening surveillance and deploying new tools to bring lifesaving services closer to people.

“Today’s commitments signal a powerful shift toward partnerships that put countries in the lead,” he said.

He added that this renewed spirit of solidarity reinforces the country’s determination to build a more resilient, equitable health system and advance universal health coverage.

According to him, every community, no matter how remote, should be able to access quality care.

Innovations and impact

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, described the summit’s outcome as remarkable, noting that partners had defied predictions of waning global solidarity.

Mr Sands said the pledges would save millions more lives, but also marked a turning point, adding that while the Fund’s model remains strong, the world around it is changing.

He highlighted innovations such as portable digital X-rays, AI-powered TB screening, long-acting HIV prevention, and next-generation mosquito nets.

He also noted that the Global Fund invested more than $2.7 billion in 2024 alone in oxygen systems, laboratories, data architecture, and health workforce training, key areas for building resilient health systems and strengthening pandemic preparedness.

Speaking on behalf of civil society delegations to the Global Fund Board, Cecilia Lodonu-Senoo said the commitments represent hope for millions affected by HIV, TB, and malaria.

Ms Lodonu-Senoo noted that for people living with HIV and for families affected by TB and malaria, the commitments represent access, dignity, and hope.

Next steps

The Global Fund said it will work with partners to convert the new commitments into programmes once allocations are finalised at the February Board meeting.

Over the next three years, the Grant Cycle Eight strategy aims to increase efficiency, support country-led systems and drive a more coherent global health response.