At 21, Sammy Samaila has never eaten solid food, yet he walks to class every day, studies sociology, and quietly navigates university life with determination.

While other students grab rice, bread and other snacks between lectures, Samaila, a 400-level Sociology student at Gombe State University, survives entirely on liquids, sometimes carried in a flask to lectures.

In an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Samaila said that since childhood, he has survived entirely on pap, tomato brown made from millet, groundnuts and soya beans, juices and other drinks.

Born in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, Mr Samaila recalled that at age four, the mere attempt to chew triggered nausea, which led his parents to take him for medical examination.

“I remember that my father often tried to force me to eat, but I would immediately vomit. After several medical tests, the doctors said there was nothing physically wrong with me. Even now, if I attempt to eat solid food, I feel the urge to vomit,” he said.

“Although I do not take solid food, my bowel movements are usually normal, but sometimes they are hard.”

Medications, surviving

Beyond the diagnosis, Mr Samaila’s life revolves around medication to keep him healthy and strong, while his younger brother, David, is always around to support him

‘I do feel weak sometimes. For example, if I walk a long distance, I get tired easily. There are mornings when I wake up feeling very weak and unable to do much.

“I avoid carrying heavy objects because I become tired quickly.

“The medications I take include folic acid, vitamin B complex, and yeast supplements. Before taking my medication, I make sure I drink my pap,” he said.

Mr Samaila said the younger brother stayed close to him to offer support, but people sometimes assume David is the elder sibling because he appears stronger.

“When we walk together, people think he is older. I tell them I am the eldest, and they are surprised.

Mr Samaila is a twin. His sister, Susan, died at five months old. He said the loss of Susan left a scar on the family and an opening for some outsiders to read cultural interpretations into his condition.

Despite not having eaten solid food for 21 years and surviving only on liquids, Mr Samaila is, ironically, an excellent cook.

“My mother taught me how to prepare different kinds of meals by watching her. I even make my own pap and take it to school,” he said

His hobbies are watching football and movies. But beyond that, he said he has a deep desire to interact freely, without questions about his conditions

“I hope to meet others with similar experiences, to understand that I am not alone in this rare reality,” he said.

“I also pray that one day I will be able to eat solid food as I continue to try my best.”

Also speaking with NAN, his father, Samaila Yaro, a former bank worker who once lived in Katsina, recalled years of hospital visits, fear and persistence.

“From infancy, he refused anything placed in his mouth, even medicine. Whenever we tried to give him drugs or food, he would vomit immediately.”

“One weekend remains vivid in my mind. I tried to feed him three grains of rice, but he vomited and later became ill, so we rushed him to the hospital.

“Doctors conducted examinations, including an endoscopy. The paediatrician said everything looked normal and advised us not to force him to eat, only give him what he is willing to take,” he said.

Mr Yaro also recalled an incident when a woman in a nearby village claimed spiritual insight into the son’s condition, linking it to the late twin sister and recommending a red cloth ritual.

“She said his problem was caused by his late twin sister and asked us to make him wear red cloth. We tried it, but nothing changed,” he said.

Mr Yaro said they were initially concerned about his mental development, but he has proven to be intelligent and capable.

“He passed WAEC, NECO and JAMB in one sitting. Today, he is in his final year without carry-overs and is willing to serve anywhere in Nigeria for his National Youth Service.

“Every parent dreams of seeing their child succeed and interact freely with others. I believe when he goes out into the world, he will learn from others, and others will learn from him,” he said.

“I do not believe in superstition. I believe God creates each person uniquely.”

A visiting Harvard academic and relative, Hauwa Ibrahim, sees Mr Samaila’s life as both puzzling and inspiring.

“How can someone survive and reach adulthood without ever eating solid food?

“His life raises significant questions for health professionals,” she said.

Ms Ibrahim, a professor, said some people had speculated about sickle cell disease, but Mr Samaila’s genotype is AS, like his father’s, while his mother’s is AA, which is insufficient to explain his unusual feeding history.

A gastroenterologist who reviewed his history believed the condition does not immediately suggest cancer, infection, or sickle cell disease.

The specialist explained that when tests show no structural blockage or abnormality, attention turns to functional or psychological feeding disorders affecting how the brain and gut interact.

“One possibility is Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), an eating disorder driven not by body image concerns but by fear, discomfort, or sensory sensitivity to textures.

“In such cases, individuals may experience an intense gag reflex or overwhelming fear of choking or vomiting, leading them to avoid solids entirely while surviving on preferred liquids.

“Another possibility is functional dysphagia – difficulty swallowing without a detectable structural cause.

“This occurs where coordination between the brain and swallowing muscles is disrupted despite normal test results,” the expert said

In a society quick to label difference as illness or myth, Mr Samaila’s story resists easy explanation.

It is not merely about a rare feeding disorder but about a father who refused to give up, and a son who refused to stop trying.

As his graduation from Gombe State University approaches, Mr Samaila continues to carry his flask of pap to class with resilience. (NAN)