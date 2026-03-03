A human rights lawyer, Joseph Opute, has given the Lagos State Police Command a two-day ultimatum to pay N10 million awarded against it by the Federal High Court in Lagos for violating the fundamental rights of #EndSARS memorial protesters.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of the letter dated 3 March and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh.

According to the letter, Mr Opute is acting on behalf of Hassan Taiwo, who is also known as Soweto, and 24 others who were detained for hours following #ENDSARS peaceful memorial procession. The victims were unjustly harassed and their rights infringed upon.

Mr Opute referenced the 24 July 2025 judgement of the court, which held the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State Police Command liable for breaching the applicants’ fundamental rights during the 20 October 2024 #EndSARS memorial protest.

The court awarded N10 million in general damages jointly and severally against the police authorities.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the court ruled that although the police have constitutional powers to enforce laws, such powers must be exercised in line with democratic principles and the rule of law.

In the fresh letter, the plaintiffs’ lawyer demanded immediate payment of the judgement debt and provided their client account details with Stanbic IBTC Plc for remittance.

“In the light of the foregoing, we herewith demand payment of the Judgment debt as per the details herein stated: Account Name: Opute & Akinwumi Legal, Account number: 0076006110 and Bank Name: Stanbic IBTC Plc.

“We trust as a senior law enforcement officer you will promptly comply with the Judgment of the Honourable Court accordingly,” the letter read.

The lawyer warned that if the judgement sum remains unpaid two days after receipt of the letter, it would advise its clients on appropriate legal steps in what it described as a disobedience of the court order.

As of the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Police Command had not responded to the demand. The police have also not yet responded to the letter.

Background

The judgement stemmed from a suit filed by Soweto and other applicants who participated in a peaceful protest on 20 October 2024 at the Lekki Tollgate to commemorate victims of the 2020 #EndSARS demonstrations.

In its ruling delivered on 24 July 2025, the court held that the applicants were entitled to their constitutional rights to dignity, personal liberty, peaceful assembly and freedom of movement.

The judge M. Kakaki also ruled that a Lagos State High Court judgement restricting protests to designated parks could not be retroactively applied to the October 2024 memorial procession.

The applicants had told the court they were dispersed with tear gas, arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, before being released without charge.

The 20 October memorial protest formed part of the annual commemorations of the 2020 #EndSARS movement, a youth-led campaign against police brutality.

Although the federal government announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in October 2020, activists have continued to demand accountability for past abuses.

With the two-day ultimatum now issued, attention shifts to whether the police authorities will comply with the subsisting court judgment or face further enforcement proceedings.

In a separate but similar case, the court addressed the case involving human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore.

The same Lagos State Commissioner of Police had declared Mr Sowore wanted on 3 November 2025 for allegedly attempting to lead a protest on the Third Mainland Bridge over demolitions in poor settlements of Oworonshoki.

The court declared this designation was illegal, ruling that it violated the Nigerian constitution.

Mr Kakaki awarded N30 million in damages against the Nigeria Police Force, the then-Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and Mr Jimoh for unlawfully pronouncing Mr Sowore a wanted person.

The judge emphasised that no Nigerian can be criminalised for speaking, protesting, or holding the government accountable.