Nigeria is stepping up efforts to integrate gender perspectives into national decision-making, advancing policies aimed at improving the lives of women, children, families, and other vulnerable groups.

This was the highlight at the 25th National Council on Women Affairs (NCWA) and Child Development, held in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday.

In a communique shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, noted that women make up over half of Nigeria’s population and play a crucial role in the economy.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim, however, explained that barriers continue to limit women’s participation in leadership and access to formal credit.

“Achieving a $1 trillion economy is unattainable without removing barriers that limit women’s full participation,” she said.

She added that, although women own 43 per cent of micro and small enterprises, only nine per cent have access to formal credit, and their presence in leadership remains limited.

She said, to close these gaps, the ministry is rolling out transformative initiatives, including the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention currently active in 28 states and slated for nationwide expansion.

She informed the council that progress has been recorded in women’s agricultural engagement, adoption of clean-cooking solutions, skills training, market access, family support systems, child protection, and assistance to vulnerable groups.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to gender-responsive economic reforms and highlighted achievements stemming from the previous NCWA, such as empowering nearly 100,000 beneficiaries and advancing the implementation of the Child Rights Act and VAPP Act nationwide.

“Additional milestones include creating a Department of Nutrition and Food Systems, strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, and distributing palliatives,” she said.

She also highlighted the need to prioritise both girl-child and boy-child education for sustainable development and commended states such as Edo, Adamawa, and Niger for implementing gender-progressive programmes and policies.

Improving women’s health

Speaking at the event, Fifi Ogbondeminu, Acting Country Representative of Population Services International (PSI) Nigeria, highlighted the organisation’s achievements in menstrual health, hygiene, and economic empowerment programmes across seven states.

Mrs Ogbondeminu, who was represented by Abdulhameed Adediran, Team Lead for Menstrual Health Initiatives at PSI, said the programmes have reached thousands of young women, giving them access to the comprehensive menstrual health information, access to affordable menstrual health products, and livelihood opportunities they need to manage their health and earn a living with confidence.

“For women affected by conflict, we’re helping rebuild hope, one woman at a time,” she said.

She reaffirmed PSI’s commitment to supporting the rollout of the National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM).

“We look forward to the Honourable Minister’s sign-off so we can move quickly into printing, dissemination, and state-level adoption. In fact, some of our states have already started adapting the policy, a true example of partnership and ownership at work,” she said.

In August 2025, the Nigerian government took a major step toward improving menstrual health and hygiene for women and girls with the validation of its first-ever National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM).

Mrs Ogbondeminu said PSI is committed to working with the federal and state governments, communities, and other stakeholders to translate this policy into concrete action.

More recommendations

The communique indicated that delegates discussed ways to strengthen coordination between federal and state governments, improve data management, and expand budget allocations for women and child development programmes.

The council also highlighted that sustainable development requires prioritising both girl-child and boy-child education, enhancing social protection systems, and fostering inclusive participation in decision-making.

States are also encouraged to prioritise capacity building, entrepreneurship support, and digital inclusion for women, and youth, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Participants agreed that collaboration between government, development partners, and civil society is essential to achieving measurable impacts for women, children, and vulnerable populations across Nigeria.

About the council

The National Council serves as the highest policy advisory body on issues affecting women, children, families, and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

It provides a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on key policy issues, review implementation progress, and adopt resolutions aimed at strengthening gender equality, social inclusion, and sustainable development across all levels of governance.